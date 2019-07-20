I HAVE RECEIVED THE COMMENT BELOW FROM A PRIEST WHO WISHES TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS FOR THE TIME BEING

Dear Bishop,

I wish to comment on your Open Letter to the Cardinals of the Church :

The above Open Letter is absolutely brilliant! However, I would like to address the position that Robert Siscoe and John Salza, the Authors of “True or False Pope”, hold concerning the occupant of the Chair of Peter. There is a full chapter in their book on what they call Universal and Peaceful Acceptance of a Pope. This principle, I believe, is more properly expressed as the “Consensus fidelium” (the Consent of the Faithful). Without going into a theological explanation, what this principle (Universal and Peaceful Acceptance) means is that when a particular individual has been elected as Pope it is an infallible Dogmatic Fact that he IS the true Pope. And Siscoe and Sulza go on to show (correctly, based on the constant teaching of theologians) that any errors, illegalities, or improprieties are HEALED, and therefore that individual who was elected is indeed a true Pope.

Most people have a very strong position that Francis is Pope due to the fact that an Infallible Dogmatic Fact arises when a Cardinal is validly elected as a Successor of Peter. The book by John Salza and Robert Siscoe, True or False Pope?, has been hailed as a powerful source for that position, given their treatment on Universal and Peaceful Acceptance of a Pope. However, I have challenged that position precisely because there is apostasy within the Church. Below is a brief resume of my position wherein I show how, in theological terminology, there cannot be a true Unanimous Consensus fidelium concerning the election of Francis.

Without going into theological detail, I have argued with Mr. Siscoe, advancing quotes in support of my position from the renowned theologian Canonist Canon Herve, that given the Apostasy WITHIN the Church today, (which was foretold by Our Lady at Fatima and indeed is part of the Third Secret of Fatima per Cardinal Ciappi, Papal Theologian to Pope John Paul II, when he said that “The apostasy in the Church begins at the top”), there CAN BE NO TRUE UNANIMITY, I.E., UNIVERSAL ACCEPTANCE. In other words, there is no way that those who call themselves Catholic, who are officially in positions of authority on all levels of the Church, who themselves live and support immoral lifestyles can elicit a true “Consensus fidelium”!!! And hence there can be no infallible assurance that just because there is a majority of Catholics who “vote”, as it were, for Francis proves that he is infallibly the Pope.

Furthermore, St. Pius X states in his Encyclical on Modernism: “And now with Our eyes fixed upon the whole system, no one will be surprised that We should define it to the synthesis of all heresies. Undoubtedly, were anyone to attempt the task of collecting together all the errors that have been broached against the faith and to concentrate into one the sap and substance of them all, he could not succeed in doing so better than the Modernists have done. Nay, they have gone further than this, for, as We have already intimated, their system means the DESTRUCTION NOT OF THE CATHOLIC RELIGION ALONE, BUT OF ALL RELIGION.”

Since that Encyclical how many modernists have entered the Church, are today running the Church and are bereft of “ALL RELIGION”? I don’t know how Mr. Siscoe and Mr. Salza can argue that there is truly a “Consensus fidelium” and thus that we have the assurance that Francis is the true Pope. In fact, they argue that to deny that Francis is the true Pope is a sin against the Faith. And this is why I personally believe that Benedict, whose renunciation actually indicates that he intended to maintain the Petrine Office, is the true Pope and remains the true Pope until he dies.

– A Catholic Priest

July 20, 2019