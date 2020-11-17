THE BYZANTINE CATHOLIC PATRIARCHATE TAKES A STRONG STAND

Archheretic Bergoglio brings down a curse on the Church and nations. God wants to remove the curse.At the end of October, Bergoglio gave the nuncios orders for the bishops. He manipulated them to approve and promote laws on same-sex unions. In essence, this contradicts the teachings of the Church! This is the practical impact of the promotion of homosexuality in the documentary Francesco, where Bergoglio approved unnatural and sinful laws on so-called registered same-sex partnerships as well as the crime of child adoption by homosexuals and paedophiles as a precedent.It is just another manifestation of betrayal from a series of heretical insanities by which Bergoglio destroys the institution of the papacy and the Church itself.In the past, Catholic believers were sure that the Pope was the rock of orthodox teaching that secured salvation. Today, however, those who are in unity with so-called Pope Francis show that they have betrayed Christ and His teachings and are on their way to eternal destruction.Unless bishops and priests oppose this heretic, they are complicit in the destruction of the institution of the papacy! If the institution of the papacy is to be preserved as a guarantee of salvation, bishops and priests must be separated from Bergoglio. This will be no schism! Those who remain faithful to Catholic teaching do not create a schism but Bergoglio does.Summary of Bergoglio’s heretical teachings and practice, especially in the sphere of morals:1) In 2013, when Bergoglio was elected Pope, he made a shocking statement on a plane from Rio de Janeiro approving sodomy from the highest position of authority. For this reason, Bergoglio is excommunicated by God, anathematized according to Gal 1:8.2) In his document Amoris Laetitia, Bergoglio has denied God’s commandments and the existence of universally valid moral principles. He is excommunicated for this reason as well.3) On Maundy Thursday 2015, Bergoglio kissed the feet of a transsexual. This is a gesture of approval of criminal immorality and the atrocity of gender reassignment surgery. He is under God’s anathema – excommunication – for this too.4) On his return flight from Panama, Bergoglio approved demoralizing sexual education in schools. This is worthy of condemnation by Jesus for scandalizing the little ones and of a punishment more severe than that of having a millstone hung around his neck and being thrown into the sea. He is anathematized.5) In Ireland in 2018, Bergoglio urged parents not to restrict their children manipulated by sexual education into choosing their sexual orientation. Bergoglio is under an anathema for this crime as well.6) Abp Viganò accused Bergoglio of covering up the homosexual network in the highest positions in the Church, and specifically of covering up the crimes of Card McCarrick. Bergoglio refused to repent and boycotted the accusation. He is thus also anathematized – excommunicated – for an abuse of the highest office by covering up moral crimes.7) After the accusation brought against McCarrick, the American public demanded an open investigation into homosexual scandals in the Church and a purge of the hierarchy. Bergoglio deliberately stopped this process as if to wait for a so-called comprehensive solution in Rome in February 2019. The postponement was meant to avoid saving repentance. Again, Bergoglio incurs the most severe punishment – anathema – for this crime.8) At the Youth Synod in the autumn of 2018, he cunningly approved the sin of unnatural sexuality when for the first time he had the term LGBT included in Church documents. He thus indirectly legalized sexual perversion. By this act, too, he brought anathema both on himself and on all who are in unity with him.9) At the Synod of Bishops in February 2019, there was no condemnation of sexual abuse promised by Bergoglio and no punishment of the culprits either. On the contrary, Bergoglio subsequently issued church instructions on so-called accompaniment of homosexual persons, and he said that the problem of abuse will continue. In doing so, he rejected repentance and approved the process of moral decay in the Church instead. This is yet another offence for which Bergoglio incurs the most severe punishment – excommunication – anathema.10) Furthermore, Bergoglio is under God’s anathema for syncretistic heresies related to the Abu Dhabi document.11) In October 2019, the Amazon Synod was held which promoted paganism at the expense of Christianity and culminated in the enthronement of the Pachamama demon in the Vatican. Bergoglio and his collaborators are anathematized for this gesture of apostasy and for the whole apostate process.12) Bergoglio was the first to launch an artificial quarantine in the spring of 2020 by closing the churches, thus paralysing all bishops and priests. Mass could no longer be celebrated in the normal way. Bergoglio issued an order resulting in an atrocious desecration of the Eucharist. The punishment for the desecration of the Eucharist is excommunication – anathema!13) Ignoring the real medical experts, Bergoglio abuses authority in the Church to promote the genocide of humanity in cooperation with Gates. He has published Vatican documents calling for vaccination for all! Vaccination should de facto be used for the purpose of chipping. This is the most serious crime against humanity! He wants to turn people into biorobots heading for mass genocide and ultimately for the lake of fire. This is the gravest crime against mankind and against God, and by committing this crime Bergoglio brings anathema, curse on himself.These are facts proving the apostasy of the greatest heretic of all time. Bergoglio is under a multiple anathema – a multiple curse – and occupies the papacy illegally.It is the duty of the papacy in this time of confusion to warn of the most current dangers that lead to the bondage of sin and to temporal and eternal death.What is the practical impact of Bergoglio’s abuse of papal authority? If it were said by authority of the Pope that homosexuality is a sin and an abomination, as the Scriptures and Tradition teach, the eyes of the people would be opened. Christian politicians would be given the strength to resist pro-gay global pressure in legislation. Moreover, public opinion would change diametrically.If it were said by authority of the Pope that the pandemic is artificial and vaccination is a means of reducing humanity by 6 billion, the eyes of the people would be opened. The vaccino-chipping plan for humanity would never succeed. That is why Bergoglio is guilty, due to his abuse of papal authority, of the most serious crimes committed against God and humanity today.Truth coupled with repentance would open people’s eyes and God would remove the curse from the Church and humanity. The curse manifests itself in people losing their minds and rejecting the truth that would save them.An example of a curse in Slovakia: The Bishops’ Conference issued a recommendation that all people undergo testing, although the medical authorities urgently warn against it! The church leaders betrayed, the politicians appealed to their authority, and the people capitulated. Half of the nation was branded in two days. This is the visible fruit of the curse on the Catholic Church in Slovakia with a five-million population. There is no need to cite a series of other examples from other countries.Papal authority has betrayed and opposed God, the Church and mankind. Therefore, through the prophetic voice of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate, God definitively proclaims the following and makes it binding for all Christians:1) Homosexuality is a sin and an abomination, and every homosexual who wants to be saved must repent, or he will be punished by eternal fire. The Bible warns: “Sodom and Gomorrah gave themselves up to sexual immorality and perversion. They serve as an example of those who suffer the punishment of eternal fire.” (Jud 1:7)2) The current so-called pandemic is artificial. Vaccination is a means of perpetrating the genocide of humanity, including spiritual genocide, i.e. eternal destruction of souls in the lake of fire as a result of chipping. He who receives a chip receives the mark of the beast, as God revealed to the Apostle John in the Apocalypse.3) Placing pagan cults on a level with Christianity is a sin against the First Commandment. This sin was enshrined in the documents of Vatican II and completed by Bergoglio’s enthronement of the Pachamama demon in the main basilica of the Catholic Church. It is a crime of apostasy – apostasy from the living God. The Church is obliged to preach the Gospel and repentance for the forgiveness of sins to pagans.4) Heresies of Neomodernism questioning Christ’s divinity and redemptive sacrifice on the cross as well as divine inspiration of Scripture bring anathema – curse – on the Church. It is necessary to repent and embrace the teachings rooted in the Bible and Apostolic Tradition – this alone leads to salvation!+ ElijahPatriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMrSecretary Bishops9 November 2020God’s triple curse on pseudo-Pope Francis BergoglioThe Catholic world was scandalized by the premiere of a new documentary on 21 October 2020, in which Francis Bergoglio promotes legalization of same-sex civil unions. Moreover, he calls on the Catholic public to accept same-sex pseudo-families with adopted children as a norm. These attitudes are at odds with the Bible and the teachings of the Church, so these are heresies that undermine the foundations of faith and morals. They thus destroy the very essence of the Church, which mediates salvation to us.Bergoglio is under an anathema – excommunication from the Church – for his public heretical statements.The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP), which nowadays is the prophetic voice of one crying in the wilderness, hereby publishes excommunication – anathema – against Francis, Jorge M. Bergoglio.The Patriarchate reminds that Bergoglio has already brought down on himself God’s anathema for idolatry, i.e. for a sin against the First Commandment of the Decalogue, which he committed publicly by enthroning the Pachamama demon in the Vatican.The BCP also points out and makes public that Francis Bergoglio is under an anathema for the Vatican documents promoting the modern RNA and DNA vaccine which alters the human genome and thus changes human nature. The new vaccine also contains hydrogel with nanoparticles which deprive person of free will and turn him into a biorobot.The BCP reminds that an anathema had also been pronounced on pseudo Pope Francis several times before in accordance with Gal 1:8-9 for preaching a false gospel.The current threefold anathema for the enthronement of the Pachamama demon, for the promotion of vaccino-chipping and for the approval of sodomy is a sign of supreme apostasy of this apostate hierarch occupying the papacy. A Catholic believer must not obey or follow this invalid Pope – archheretic. Otherwise, they will fall under the same anathema – excommunication from the Church.+ ElijahPatriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMrSecretary BishopsComments on Bishop Holub’s statement about the film “Francesco”The mass media reported: “This is the first time that the head of the Catholic Church has spoken out in favour of civil marriage for homosexuals: ‘Homosexuals have a right to be in a family. They are children of God and have a right to a family… What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered,’ Bergoglio said in the documentary.”Vatican Radio refutes the media reports and claims that there was a manipulation since Bergoglio did not mean it that way…However, Bergoglio himself remains silent, though in the case of Pachamama being thrown into the Tiber he apologized immediately. This time he has no need to explain anything. He said it quite clearly; there is nothing to add. Moreover, even if there was a manipulation, Bergoglio definitely watched the film before the premiere, not to mention the fact that he initiated it. And if, nevertheless, he overlooked something, he had the opportunity to speak out and say that his position on sodomy is consistent with the Scripture and Church Tradition, and that he supports no homosexual legislation. But with his eloquent silence, he clearly confirmed what he said in the film.Card. Müller, Card. Burke and other bishops are outraged by Francis’ apostasy. Some bishops hold the position of Vatican Radio, as if the film were a manipulation of Bergoglio’s words. And what about Czech Bishop Holub? How did he express himself, in contrast to these attitudes?Quote: “I think it’s a mighty challenge…”

Response: Holub indicates that he is aware that Bergoglio’s words bring about a radical shift in the attitude towards the sin of sodomy, and he fully supports it.Quote by Holub: “… I think I quite understand him (Francis) in this matter.”

Response: It is a well-known fact that Bergoglio is a public heretic and apostate who opposes both divine and natural laws. He is under a threefold (at least) God’s curse – anathema – for enthroning the Pachamama demon in the Vatican, for advocating legislation favourable to homosexuals and their pseudo-families, and for promoting a new RNA and DNA vaccine that changes the human genome, contains nanoparticles, and turns humans into biorobots. So, in addition to heresies, Bergoglio also commits crimes against humanity.As for Bishop Holub, he publicly manifests his inner unity with Bergoglio’s heresies and crimes. He thus automatically brings down on himself God’s anathema, curse (according to Gal 1:8-9). He should leave the Pilsen Bishopric. Unless he does so, he occupies the episcopal office illegally and no one is obliged to obey him as a shepherd of Christ, because he is not one.+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMrSecretary Bishops of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate