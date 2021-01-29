A LOYAL READER SENT THIS COMMENT TO ABYSSUM













May God give the wisdom and courage to our Cardinals and bishops to discern whether the process that would lead to a discretionary judgment should be taken against Pope Francis the First, in order to either bring him to repentance and conversion, or “judge and convict” him of heresy, so that he might be expelled from the Body of Christ and no longer be a clear and present danger to the faithful.THE CATHOLIC MONITOR SEARCH Papal Scholars: “Bishops to Discern… Discretionary Judgment should be taken against Pope … > > Dear Bishop Gracida: > After a phone consultation with one of the nine American Frontline Doctors, I was able to obtain a prescription for Hydroxychloroquine, for me and Father, as a preventative supplement to be taken with Zinc to protect us both from COVID and all of its mutations. In the meantime I have found a continuous source for HCQ that several people have taken after coming down with different variations of COVID, and they have ALL reported that our new supply is extremely effective and fast acting even when taken at 1/4 of the recommended dosage! We have also secured a large inventory of Ivermectin that has been shown in three national control studies to be even more potent in curing COVID than HCQ! I would be happy to share these life-saving items with you, plus a supply of Azithromycin, in case you get a pulmonary infection, and want to eliminate it quickly to avoid going to the hospital – which is, as you know – a very dangerous place! Of course, I will include all the other over-the-counter supplements that are recommended for prevention as well as treatment and the protocols that will guide you in dosing it safely. At 97, you don’t want to get that nasty stuff. But it is easily avoided when proper supplementation is incorporated into your daily routine. It is just like pneumonia which was a death sentence 100 years ago. But once antibiotics became available to those in the “civilized” world, it was no more than an inconvenience. The same is true of COVID and its multiple variations. We have a safe, effective and inexpensive cure in HCQ, which has been available for 65, and Ivermectin, which has been around for 45 years. The difference today is that our criminal medical establishment is, for the most part, withholding these treatments from infected patients in the hospitals, for the purpose of driving up the death toll and to raise the level of terror so that the “sheeple” will line up to receive one of the various untested vaccines being introduced that are extremely dangerous and have already killed several people that foolishly consented to take them! Billions, if not trillions of dollars are involved, and the potential for corrupting our medical establishment is obvious for all to see. Instead of providing for the public could, the hospitals and many doctors have become captured territory of the pharmaceutical industry which is now 100% profit-driven. Moreover, instead of saving lives, they are now partnered with population-elimination planners like Bill Gates, who essentially now owns both the CDC and the WHO through his financial control of those corrupt organizations. The downward slide of the medical establishment toward eliminating those who cannot defend themselves already switched into high gear almost 50 years ago when the American Medical Association institutionalized baby killing with the help of our evil Supreme Court. May God have mercy on this nation which has lost its way. In the meantime, please let me know if I can send you a “care package” to protect you from whatever they throw at us next! God bless you, Your Excellency!