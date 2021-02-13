JORGE BERGOLIO, THREE THINGS HE IS NOT…..

Bergoglio, Three Things He is Not… Not a Bishop, Not a Catholic and Not a Pope. Pope Pius XII, Mystici Corporis Christi, June 29, 1943: 22. Actually only those are to be included as members of the Church who have been baptized and profess the true faith, and who have not been so unfortunate as to separate themselves from the unity of the Body, or been excluded by legitimate authority for grave faults committed. “For in one spirit” says the Apostle, “were we all baptized into one Body, whether Jews or Gentiles, whether bond or free.” 17 As therefore in the true Christian community there is only one Body, one Spirit, one Lord, and one Baptism, so there can be only one faith. 18 And therefore if a man refuse to hear the Church let him be considered — so the Lord commands — as a heathen and a publican. 19 It follows that those are divided in faith or government cannot be living in the unity of such a Body, nor can they be living the life of its one Divine Spirit. 23. For not every offense, however grave it may be, is such as of its own nature to sever a man from the Body of the Church, as does schism or heresy or apostasy. Pope Leo XIII, Satis Cognitum, June 29, 1896: “You are not to be looked upon as holding the true Catholic faith if you do not teach that the faith of Rome is to be held.”(# 13) “… it is absurd to imagine that he who is outside the Church can command in the Church.”(#15) “If anyone holds to one single one of these (heresies) he is not a Catholic.”(#28) St. Robert Bellarmine, Doctor of the Church, De Romane Pontifice “For men are not bound, or able to read hearts; but when they see that someone is a heretic by his external works, they judge him to be a heretic pure and simple [simpliciter], and condemn him as a heretic.” (St. Robert Bellarmine, Doctor of the Church, in his book, De Romane Pontifice) The Novus Ordo Rite of Consecration of Bishops is invalid since 1968 https://novusordowatch.org/2018/06/unholy-orders-50-years-invalid-ordinations/ To prove the invalidity of Paul VI’s ordination rite, we provide a plethora of links further down below, but just to give you a quick preview, see for yourself how badly Montini butchered the essential form of the consecration of bishops, thus totally destroying the sacrament: Traditional Roman Catholic form, per Pope Pius XII (1947): “Comple in Sacerdote tuo ministerii tui summam, et ornamentis totius glorificationis instructum coelestis unguenti rore sanctifica.“

[Translation:] “Perfect in Thy priest the fullness of thy ministry and, clothing him in all the ornaments of spiritual glorification, sanctify him with the Heavenly anointing.” Modernist Novus Ordo form, per Antipope Paul VI (1968): “Et nunc effunde super hunc Electum eam virtutem, quae a te est, Spiritum principalem, quem dedisti dilecto Filio Tuo Iesu Christo, quem Ipse donavit sanctis Apostolis, qui constituerunt Ecclesiam per singula loca, ut sanctuarium tuum, in gloriam et laudem indeficientem nominis tui.“

[Translation:] “So now pour out upon this chosen one that power which is from you, the governing Spirit whom you gave to your beloved Son, Jesus Christ, the Spirit given by him to the holy apostles, who founded the Church in every place to be your temple for the unceasing glory and praise of your name.” Not only does the bogus Novus Ordo form totally replace the words decreed by Pius XII as essential to validity , they do not even in any way express that what is taking place is the consecration of a bishop! They do not even ask the Holy Ghost to make the ordinand into a bishop! Instead, even if one were to say that the totally abstruse phrase “Spiritum principalem” (“Governing Spirit”) is a clear reference to the Holy Ghost, the fact remains that it is not stated just what the Holy Ghost is supposed to be doing. God the Father is being asked to “pour out” the Holy Ghost (or at least that “Governing Spirit”) — but to do what? To what end? We’re not told. The Holy Ghost is poured out also in baptism, in confirmation, and in ordinations of deacons and priests, for example. Paul VI’s claim that he was introducing these changes “in order to restore the texts of the rite to the form they had in antiquity, to clarify expressions, or to bring out more clearly the effects of the sacraments” (Pontificalis Romani) is beyond laughable; it is, in fact, insulting to the intelligence of the informed reader. In any case, just over 20 years prior, Pope Pius XII had noted that “ancient usage must not be esteemed more suitable and proper, either in its own right or in its significance for later times and new situations, on the simple ground that it carries the savor and aroma of antiquity” (Encyclical Mediator Dei, n. 61). A sacramental form that does not express what it is supposed to accomplish is definitely invalid, as the articles about the invalidity of Novus Ordo ordinations below demonstrate. In addition to changing the sacramental form of priestly and episcopal ordination, in his document Pontificalis Romani Paul VI also abolished the major order of subdeacon and all of the minor orders (acolyte, exorcist, lector, and porter), none of which are sacraments, but whose denial was condemned by the Council of Trent and flies in the face of the Modernists’ favorite lie to seek to restore things to “antiquity”: …[F]om the very beginning of the Church the names of the following orders and the duties proper to each one are known to have been in use, namely those of the subdeacon, acolyte, exorcist, rector, and porter, though not of equal rank; for the subdiaconate is classed among the major orders by the Fathers and the sacred Councils, in which we also read very frequently of other inferior orders. Can. 2. If anyone says that besides the priesthood there are in the Catholic Church no other orders, both major and minor, by which as by certain grades, there is an advance to the priesthood: let him be anathema. (Council of Trent, Session 23; Denz. 958, 962) Rome has spoken; the case is closed. But before anyone suggests that somehow Paul VI’s constitution “isn’t binding”, we must point out that in it he clearly invokes his supposed (but non-existent) “apostolic authority” and requires that this new rite be used in place of the prior, Catholic one: By our apostolic authority we approve this rite so that it may be used in the future for the conferral of these orders in place of the rite now found in the Roman Pontifical. It is our will that these our decrees and prescriptions be firm and effective now and in the future, notwithstanding, to the extent necessary, the apostolic constitutions and ordinances issued by our predecessors and other prescriptions, even those deserving particular mention and amendment. (Antipope Paul VI, “Apostolic Constitution” Pontificalis Romani; underlining added.) According to a decree of the Novus Ordo Sacred Congregation of Rites dated August 15, 1968, Montini’s new rite of ordination became obligatory for the entire Latin church as of Easter Sunday, April 6, 1969. So we know for sure that since at least this date, the Novus Ordo church has not validly consecrated a single bishop in the Roman rite, and probably not ordained a single valid priest, either. The repercussions are unfathomable — but they explain a lot about the state of the New Church. The sacraments are largely gone, so there is simply no grace there, and it shows. But the true Catholic Church cannot give evil or harmful or invalid sacramental rites to her faithful. Such an idea would contradict the promise of infallibility and indefectibility given by our Blessed Lord. That Paul VI was able to invalidate a sacramental rite, therefore, is further evidence that he was not a true Pope and that the Vatican II Sect of which he was the head is not the Catholic Church of Pope Pius XII and his predecessors. Consider the following clear teachings: If anyone says that the ceremonies, vestments, and outward signs, which the Catholic Church uses in the celebration of Masses, are incentives to impiety rather than the services of piety: let him be anathema. (Council of Trent, Session 22, Canon 7; Denz. 954) Certainly the loving Mother [the Church] is spotless in the Sacraments, by which she gives birth to and nourishes her children; in the faith which she has always preserved inviolate; in her sacred laws imposed on all; in the evangelical counsels which she recommends; in those heavenly gifts and extraordinary graces through which, with inexhaustible fecundity, she generates hosts of martyrs, virgins and confessors. (Pope Pius XII, Encyclical Mystici Corporis, n. 66) The Church is infallible in her general discipline. By the term general discipline is understood the laws and practices which belong to the external ordering of the whole Church. Such things would be those which concern either external worship, such as liturgy and rubrics, or the administration of the sacraments…. If she [the Church] were able to prescribe or command or tolerate in her discipline something against faith and morals, or something which tended to the detriment of the Church or to the harm of the faithful, she would turn away from her divine mission, which would be impossible. (Jean Herrmann, Institutiones Theologiae Dogmaticae, Vol. 1, p. 258) Try to apply this to the Novus Ordo Church, and you realize very quickly that it leads to absurdity. It is simply undeniable that the Vatican II Church has defected, has given evil, has destroyed the sacraments, and has been a scandal to the faithful rather than the embassy of salvation. In the Catholic Church, however, the Pope is “the citadel and bulwark of the Catholic faith” (Pope Pius IX, Encyclical Qui Nuper, n. 3). No one could seriously say this about the antipopes of the Vatican II Church. It follows with logical necessity, therefore, that Paul VI was not a true Pope but an impostor, as were his predecessor John XXIII, who started the false church, and his successors John Paul I, John Paul II, Benedict XVI, and now Francis I. As the late Fr. Carl Pulvermacher, OFM Cap., is sometimes quoted as having said, “Once there are no more valid priests, they’ll permit the Latin Mass.” Think about that! New “Rite” of “Episcopal Consecration” is Invalid In Sacramentum Ordinis, Nov. 30, 1947, Pope Pius XII declared what is the essential form for the Consecration of Bishops: TRADITIONAL FORM FOR CONSECRATION OF BISHOPS Pope Pius XII, Sacramentum Ordinis, Nov. 30, 1947: “But regarding the matter and form in the conferring of every order, by Our same supreme apostolic authority We decree and establish the following: …in the Episcopal ordination or consecration… the form consists of the words of the ‘Preface,’ of which the following are essential and so required for validity: ► “Complete in Thy priest the fullness of Thy ministry, and adorned in the raiment of all glory, sanctify him with the dew of heavenly anointing.”[2] With its mention of “the fullness of Thy ministry… raiment of all glory” this traditional form unequivocally signifies the power of the episcopacy, which is the “fullness of the priesthood.” Paul VI’s new form in the 1968 rite is given below. The two forms only have one thing in common, the single word “et,” which means “and.” PAUL VI’S NEW FORM FOR CONSECRATION OF BISHOPS • “So now pour out upon this chosen one that power which is from you, the governing Spirit whom you gave to your beloved Son, Jesus Christ, the Spirit given by Him to the holy apostles, who founded the Church in every place to be your temple for the unceasing glory and praise of your name.”[3] This new form does not unequivocally signify the power of the episcopacy. The phrase “governing Spirit” is used to refer to many things in scripture or tradition (e.g. Psalm 5:14), but it doesn’t unequivocally signify the powers of the episcopacy. Therefore, the new form is of gravely doubtful validity. In addition to the devastating change to the essential form, many other things have been deleted. In fact, there is not one unambiguous statement about the intended sacramental effect of Episcopal Consecration that can be found. In the Traditional Rite of Consecration, the consecrator instructs the bishop elect in the following terms: ►”A bishop judges, interprets, consecrates, ordains, offers, baptizes and confirms.” This has been abolished. ►In the Traditional Rite, the bishop-to-be is asked to confirm his belief in each and every article of the Creed. This has been abolished. ►In the Traditional Rite, the bishop-to-be is asked if he will “anathematize every heresy that shall arise against the Holy Catholic Church.” This has been abolished. The deletion of this requirement to anathematize heresy is significant, for this is indeed one of the functions of a bishop. In the Traditional Rite, after the consecratory prayer, the functions of a bishop are once again specified in these words: ►”Give him, O Lord, the keys of the Kingdom of Heaven… Whatsoever he shall bind upon earth, let it be bound likewise in Heaven, and whatsoever he shall loose upon earth, let it likewise be loosed in Heaven. Whose sins he shall retain, let them be retained, and do Thou remit the sins of whomsoever he shall remit… Grant him, O Lord, an Episcopal chair…” This entire prayer has been abolished in the New Rite. Conclusion: Paul VI’s New Rite of Episcopal Consecration has a radically different form from what Pius XII declared was necessary for validity. The new form does not unequivocally signify the powers of the episcopacy. The New Rite of Episcopal Consecration cannot be considered valid, since doubtful matter or form is considered invalid. All “priests” ordained by “bishops” consecrated in this rite, even if the Traditional Rite of Ordination was used, such as with most of the Fraternity of St. Peter priests, Institute of Christ the King priests, etc. cannot be considered valid priests. Pope Pius XII, Mystici Corporis Christi, June 29, 1943: 22. Pope Leo XIII, Satis Cognitum, June 29, 1896: “You are not to be looked upon as holding the true Catholic faith if you do not teach that the faith of Rome is to be held.”(# 13) “… it is absurd to imagine that he who is outside the Church can command in the Church.”(#15) “If anyone holds to one single one of these (heresies) he is not a Catholic.”(#28) Pope Pius XII, Mystici Corporis Christi, June 29, 1943: “For not every offense , although it may be a grave evil, is such as by its very own nature [suapte natura] to sever a man from the Body of the Church [ab Ecclesiae Corpore], as does schism or heresy or apostasy.” (# 23) Pope Pius XII teaches that the offense of heresy itself, by its very own nature [suapte natura in Latin], severs a man, not just from the Soul of the Church, but from the Body of the Church. St. Robert Bellarmine, Doctor of the Church, De Romane Pontifice “For men are not bound, or able to read hearts; but when they see that someone is a heretic by his external works, they judge him to be a heretic pure and simple [simpliciter], and condemn him as a heretic.” (St. Robert Bellarmine, Doctor of the Church, in his book, De Romane Pontifice)

What Does the Magisterium Teach? Humility is the path both to being a Catholic & to saving our soul. Heretics pick & choose which Magisterial teachings they accept & which they reject. Heretics judge for themselves (aka private judgment), they think they know better than the Magisterium. Heretics make themselves into their own popes, deciding which Magisterial teachings are true and which are false.



Catholics do NOT pick & choose which Magisterial teachings to accept & which to reject, they MUST simply accept them all. Catholics do NOT judge for themselves (aka private judgment), they do NOT think they know better than the Magisterium. Catholics do NOT make themselves into their own popes, deciding which Magisterial teachings are true and which are false. Can you rebut the following by using infallible quotes from the Magisterium? If not, then shouldn’t we believe exactly what Vatican I, Humani Generis and Mortalium Animos teach? You, nor I, nor the SSPX, nor the Resistance, nor Archbishop Lefebvre are infallible. The Catholic Church is infallible. The “…See of St. Peter ALWAYS remains unblemished by any error.” (Vatican I) It was given a “gift of truth and NEVER failing faith.” The Solemn Magisterium is infallible. (Vatican I) The Ordinary Magisterium is infallible. (Humani Generis) Encyclicals and Ecumenical Councils are infallible. “…the power to teach, govern and administer the Sacraments, derive their supernatural efficacy and force of the building up of the body of Christ from the fact that Jesus Christ, hanging on the Cross, opened up to His Church the fountain of those divine gifts, which prevent her from ever teaching false doctrine.” (Mystici Corporis Christi) Vatican II is heretical and countless subsequent Encyclicals of the V2 popes are heretical, (http://www.holyromancatholicchurch.org/heresies.html), therefore it is not possible for Roncalli thru Bergoglio to be Popes, because Vatican I infallibly teaches: The First Vatican Council Dogmatic Constitution of Vatican I,Pastor Aeternus Pope Pius IX, July 18, 1870 A.D. “Indeed, their apostolic teaching was embraced by all the venerable fathers and reverenced and followed by all the holy orthodox doctors, for they knew very well that this see of St. Peter always remains unblemished by any error, in accordance with the divine promise of our Lord and Savior to the prince of his disciples: I have prayed for you that your faith may not fail; and when you have turned again, strengthen your brethren. “This gift of truth and never-failing faith was therefore divinely conferred on Peter and his successors in this see so that they might discharge their exalted office for the salvation of all, and so that the whole flock of Christ might be kept away by them from the poisonous food of error and be nourished with the sustenance of heavenly doctrine.” The First Vatican Council Dogmatic Constitution on the Catholic Faith, Dei Filius Pope Pius IX, 24 April 1870 A.D. “Wherefore, by divine and Catholic faith all those things are to be believed which are contained in the word of God as found in Scripture and tradition, and which are proposed by the Church as matters to be believed as divinely revealed, whether by her solemn judgment or in her ordinary and universal magisterium.” Humani Generis On Modern Errors Pope Pius XII – August 12, 1950 Paragraph 20: “Nor must it be thought that what is expounded in Encyclical Letters does not of itself demand consent, since in writing such Letters the Popes do not exercise the supreme power of their Teaching Authority. For these matters are taught with the ordinary teaching authority (magisterio ordinario), of which it is true to say: “He who heareth you, heareth me…” (Lk. 10:16) Notice above in Humani Generis, Pope Pius XII infallibly teaches that Encyclical Letters are the Ordinary Magisterium, “of which it is true to say: “He who heareth you, heareth me…” (Lk. 10:16) So if we admit that Christ is infallible, Then we must admit that Encyclicals and the Ordinary Magisterium are infallible. Mortalium Animos, Encyclical by Pope Pius XI, 1928 “The Magisterium of the Church (“Ecclesia Magisterium”) which in the divine wisdom was constituted on earth in order that revealed doctrines might remain intact forever, and that they might be brought with ease and security to the knowledge of men, … is daily exercised [cotidie exercetur] through the Roman Pontiff and the Bishops who are in communion with him.” (Pius XI, Mortalium Animos, 1928) Note Well: The Teaching Authority (Magisterium) of the Church is exercised every day…not just in extraordinary circumstances, so there is no way to maintain that Vatican II and 62 years worth of Encyclicals and Catechisms from 1958-2020 weren’t the Magisterium of the Church…the Church’s Magisterium is incapable of teaching heresies…thus it is proof positive that John XXIII – Francis are not now/have never been, true Popes. Pope Pius XII, Mystici Corporis Christi, June 29, 1943: 22. Either you are with the Church and therefore you follow the Council, and if you don’t follow the Council or you interpret it in your own away, as you desire, you do not stand with the Church.” He asked that there be “no concessions to those who seek to present a catechesis that does not agree with the Magisterium of the Church.” https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2021-01/pope-francis-catechesis-is-the-echo-of-the-word-of-god.html

If Paul VI was a true Pope, then this is the Magisterium “Each and all these items which are set forth in this Dogmatic Constitution have met with the approval of the Council Fathers. And We by the apostolic power given Us by Christ together with the Venerable Fathers in the Holy Spirit, approve, decree and establish it and command that what has thus been decided in the Council be promulgated for the glory of God. (The last paragraph of every Vatican II Document, including the “Dogmatic Constitutions” of Vatican II) Paul VI in a general audience of 12th January 1966 : “Given the pastoral character of the Council, it avoided pronouncing in an extraordinary way dogmas endowed with the note of infallibility; but it has nevertheless furnished its teachings with the authority of the supreme ordinary magisterium, which ordinary and so obviously authentic magisterium must be received docilely and sincerely by all the faithful, according to the mind of the Council concerning the nature and purposes of the individual documents. https://w2.vatican.va/content/paul-vi/it/audiences/1966/documents/hf_p-vi_aud_19660112.html If John Paul II was a true Pope, then this is the Magisterium Fidei Depositum Apostolic Constitution, John Paul II, Oct. 11, 1992

FOR EVERLASTING MEMORY THE DOCTRINAL VALUE OF THE TEXT “The Catechism of the Catholic Church, which I approved 25 June last and the publication of which I today order by virtue of my Apostolic Authority, is a statement of the Church’s faith and of Catholic doctrine, attested to or illumined by Sacred Scripture, Apostolic Tradition and the Church’s Magisterium. I declare it to be a valid and legitimate instrument for ecclesial communion and a sure norm for teaching the faith.”