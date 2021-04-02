LIBERAL MEDIA TYPES ARE ALMOST ALWAYS COLOR BLIND WHEN REPORTING MURDERS, ESPECIALLY MASS MURDERS

Mass Murderers

It’s always an angry white man?

By: Kathleen Brush, Ph.D.

April 2, 2021

Hat Tip: Rip McIntosh

In 2021, there have been seven mass murders where four people excluding the gunman were killed. Plenty of press has been given to the Atlanta and Boulder murders. The Atlanta shooter was white, and the Boulder shooter was mistakenly identified as white because his skin appears white. When it turned out he was brown, the news died down.

What about the rest? On March 31, Latino Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez allegedly murdered four people, including one 9-year old. Details indicate premeditation. News of this mass murder is relatively modest. 

News of the other four only garnered local coverage. On January 9th African-American Jason Nightengale allegedly went on a spree and murdered five people. On January 24, African American, Raymond Childs allegedly murdered 6 people, including one unborn child. On February 2nd African American, Jaaron Deajol Pridgeon allegedly murdered 6 people, including five children. On March 13, African American Malik Halfacre allegedly murdered four people, including one child.  On March 21, Hemel Jhameri, USA Today’s Diversity, and Inclusion Editor commenting on mass murderers tweeted. “It’s always an angry white man. Always.” 

Maybe that’s just the ones everyone hears about. 

