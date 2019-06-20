A PROLIFE VICTORY IN, OF ALL PLACES, THE NINTH CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS IN THE PEOPLES REPUBLIC OF CALIFORNIA. THERE IS HOPE FOR THE WORLD AFTER ALL !!!



Students for Life of America Celebrates 9thCircuit Appeals Court Affirmation of the Protect Life Rule

“For too long, abortion vendors misused Title X family planning funds as a marketing scheme, trying to close an abortion sale every time a woman came into the office,” said SFLA’s Kristan Hawkins. “Separating family planning from abortion is a good beginning in restoring Title X to its original purpose – helping people plan for families, not end families.”

WASHINGTON D.C. (06-20-19) – Reacting to news that the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of the Trump Administration efforts to restore the Title X program to a family planning focus, rather than an abortion sales referral, Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins made the following remarks: “Once again, the Trump Administration shows their commitment to severing the funding stream that has flowed from taxpayers to Planned Parenthood’s bloated coffers. People don’t want to be in business with the nation’s number one abortion vendor, and if Planned Parenthood wants to provide family planning services, then rules are in place to make sure that the focus stay on family, not abortion.”

Students for Life has been active in advocating for life-affirming, Title X regulations.

JUNE 12, 2018ChangesFLA BACKS LIFE-SAVING TITLE X CHANGES

“For too long, Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry have infiltrated the Title X program, siphoning off family planning resources to fatten their bottom lines and to market abortion vendors’ deadly product,” said SFLA’s Kristan Hawkins. “But abortion is not contraception or healthcare.”

Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins announced this week that the nationwide network of more than 1,200 college and university chapters in all 50 states would be rallying pro-life Millennials and Generation Z to express their support for the Trump Administration changes to the Title X family planning program. Through July 31, people are being asked to comment about the changes proposed by the Trump Administration. Comments can be made by following this link at the Federal Register.

WATCH THIS Video of Kristan Hawkins to learn more about the need for and the ease of commenting on the Title X Protect Life rule.

Hawkins said that SFLA supporters were encouraged to support the vital changes that would redirect scarce taxpayer resources away from locations selling abortions, would require that abortions not referred for or sold as part of the program, and would demand that crimes against the women who come for appointments be reported (such as sexual abuse or sex trafficking.)

Hawkins observed, “Allowing locations that sell abortions to co-mingle their staff, costs, and purpose with programs designed to help women plan for families pollutes the purpose of Title X’s family planning mission. Abortionists should not be permitted to essentially double bill American taxpayers by setting up a storefront and charging for everything from so-called ‘education’ to any other product they can invoice. When you consider that there are more than 13,500 community health centers compared to little more than 660 Planned Parenthood clinics, it’s clear that women have many healthy choices for healthcare. It’s time to restore the family planning program to life-affirming locations designed to help women as they plan for their families.”