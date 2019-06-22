A LEXICON OF INSTRUMENTS USED IN PERFORMING ABORTIONS OF HUMAN INFANTS

Manual Vaccum Aspiration
MVA is used to abort a child from 6 weeks to 12 weeks of age. This handheld syringe works by creating its own vacuum/suction. MVAs are used and reused millions of times a year around the world. The major problem with the MVA is that it has a very weak vacuum. This means that the child is ripped apart slowly.
Uterine Currette
One side of the loop is sharp for cutting the child apart. The other side scrapes the uterus to remove the placenta.
Syringe with Spinal Needle
This abortion instrument’s uses include injecting saltwater into the uterus. The baby swallows and breathes the poison. The cause of the death is congestion, hemorrhage and shock. The mother goes into premature labor about a day later and delivers a dead child. The other use is to inject the chemicals (digoxin, potassium chloride, etc.) into the heart of the baby. In both uses, these harsh chemicals soften the child’s corpse, making it easier to rip apart and remove.
Forceps
This abortion tool is used to crush, grasp, and pull the child’s body apart.
Embryotomy Scissors
This instrument is used to cut off the head, arms and legs.
|Van Huevel’s Destructive Forceps with Chainsaw
For dividing the crown of the baby from crown to base.
The Lollini
This perforator was used to perform a craniotomy
on the baby as the preliminary process in collapsing
the skull, which would allow subsequent extraction.
Tire-tete
This abortion intrument’s purpose was to hold the baby’s head with the spiked ends. Once the head was held, a long thin probe was pushed deep into the skull like a sword. The instrument held the baby’s head, so once it was cut off, it would not float around in the uterus.
Cranioclast
This abortion instrument was used to crush
the baby’s skull so as to allow the extraction.
Tire-Tete Extractor
This abortion instrument works by pushing the spike into the child’s head. Once it is inside, the button is pushed.
When it flattens, you can pull the child out.
Embryotome
This abortion instrument was used to
cut off the baby’s head, legs and arms.
Smellie’s Double Crochet
This abortion tool was used to grab and rip the baby
out.
Jacquemier’s Decapitator
This abortion instrument was used to decapitate the
child.
Levret’s Head Extractor
This abortion instrument’s only function was to take
out the child’s decapitated head.
Decapitator
This abortion instrument was used to stab into the
baby. The handles would be squeezed, which would
then open the blades. You can imagine the rest of it.
Mauriceau’s Head Extractor Jacob Fried’s Steel Dagger This abortion instrument has a long knife blade
that is pushed deep into the baby’s head. It has a
blade adjustment and a shield to protect the uterus.
TracHellorHecktor Destructive Hook
The folded hooks are positioned around the back of
the neck and the handles turn apart 180 degrees causing the cervical spine to fracture.
Luer Cranial Perforator
This abortion instrument was used to drill a hole in
the baby’s head to collapse the skull for extraction.
Pullhead
This abortion instrument was used to capture
the baby’s head once it was cut off.
Braun’s Cranial Perforator
This abortion instrument was used to bore a
hole in the baby’s skull to allow easier extraction.
Destructive Instruments
Top abortion instrument was used to scoop out the
brain. Middle abortion instrument is a double hook.
Bottom abortion instrument is a single hook.
Tarnier’s Basiotribe
This abortion instrument was used for
perforating and crushing the baby’s head.
Blot’s Cranial Perforators
These abortion instruments were designed to be
pushed into the baby’s skull and opened, cutting it into pieces.
Davis’ Guarded Crochet
This abortion instrument was used for obtaining a
firm grasp of the baby’s head. The heavy crochet has 3 sharp teeth and was applied to the outside and inside
of the cranium.
Blot’s Cephalotribe
This abortion instrument was used to crush and flatten the baby’s head.
British Decapitator
This abortion instrument has a serrated edge
so cutting the baby’s head off would be easier.
Vicarelli’s Trephine Cranial Perforator
This abortion instrument was screwed into the baby’s head, causing it to collapse for an easier extraction.
A.R. Simpson’s Basilysts
These abortion instruments were screwed into the baby’s head. Once inside the head, the handle was pushed down allowing a sharp knife to come out and cut the
skull into pieces.
Guarded Hook and Crochet
This abortion instrument was used to pull out
the baby. Usually, it only took out a little at a time.
It also guarded against rupturing the uterus.
Dr. Bedford’s Double Crochets
This abortion tool was designed to hook into the
baby without ripping into the uterus. It is believed that this abortion instrument was used to turn the baby around in the uterus. It works by inserting the acorn-like device deep into the baby’s mouth. The baby swallows it. After some time, it goes down to the stomach.
When the cord is pulled, sharp spikes stab into the baby’s belly. The baby can then be forced around and down, making the abortion easier to perform.
Levret’s Tire-Tete for removing a decapitated head
L.J. Hubert’s Transforator
The olive-shaped end is screwed into the baby’s skull
and the hinged blade is passed over the baby’s head causing it to split.
Tire-Tete
These abortion instruments were used to grasp the inside and the outside of the baby’s head by stabbing one end of the instrument into the cranium. The teeth would grab into the skull allowing for extraction.
A.R. Simpson’s Improved Basilyst
The basilyst was used for the perforation of the baby’s skull.
It was screwed in and then the handles pulled down, splitting the head.
Decapitator
This abortion instrument was used to cut off the baby’s head.
Cranial Perforator
This abortion instrument was used by stabbing the
sharp edge into the baby’s head and then cutting it apart with the built-in scissors.
Perforator
This abortion tool has a long spike that comes out
and goes deep into the baby’s cranium.
Bergamini Perforator
This abortion instrument screws into the child’s head,
allowing for an easier extraction.
Braun’s Cranioclast
This abortion instrument was applied to the baby’s
head and then twisted, causing portions of the skull to rip off.
Braun’s Trephine Cranial Perforators
These abortion instruments were used to bore a hole
in the baby’s head, allowing an easy collapse for
extraction.
Conquest Cranioclast
This abortion instrument has large teeth to grip and crush the baby’s head.
Cephalotribe with chain and ratchet
This abortion instrument was used to crush and flattn the baby’s head.
Spear Perforator
This abortion instrument was used to stab into the
baby’s head.
Braxton & Hick’s Cephalotribe
This abortion instrument was used for crushing the
baby’s skull.
Abortion Set
Simpson’s Impreoved Cranioclast
The purpose of this abortion instrument was to get
a better grip of the baby’s head before crushing it.
Holmes’ Perforators
These abortion instruments were involved in the
extraction of the baby by collapsing the skull. The joint mechanism allowed the point to be opened within the skull.
Leisnisch Kiewisch Cranial Perforators
There were hundreds of designs. They were used
to stab into the baby’s head, tearing it into pieces.
DecapitatorBlot’s Cephalotribe
This abortion instrument was used to crush and flatten the baby’s head.
Cranioclast
For gripping and crushing.
Auvard’s BasiotribeCrochetWide-edged Crochet
Used to crush.
Embryotomy Forceps
This abortion instrument was used to take out body
parts.
estructive Hooks
After breaking off the baby’s skull with a perforator,
the crochet is inserted into the cranium and pulled.
Smellie’s Double Crochet
Used to grab and rip the baby out.
Guarded Crochet
This abortion instrument was used to grip and pull.Decapitators Dubois’ Embryotomy Decapitating Scissors
These abortion instruments were used to cut off the
head, arms and legs.
Destructive Hook
This abortion instrument was twisted to snap the baby’s neck.
Cranial Perforator
This abortion instrument was used to bore a hole in
the child’s head, allowing an easy collapse for
extraction.
Thomas Serrated Edge Scoop
This abortion instrument was used to remove body
parts of the baby.
Vectus with Destructive Attachments
Modified Crochet
Once this abortion instrument is close to the baby’s neck,
you turn the wheel on the handle. It would curl around
the neck; then you could twist it, causing the neck to break.
Cranial Perforator
This abortion instrument was used to bore a hole in
the child’s head, allowing an easy collapse for extraction.
Craniotomy Forceps
This abortion instrument was used to grab and pull
out pieces of the baby’s skull after a craniotomy.
CranioclastRibemont’s Embryotome with Chainsaw
This abortion instrument was used to
dismember and/or decapitate the baby.
Mauriceau’s Head Extractor Vaginal Speculum
This instrument opens the vagina and is used to aid in abortion.
This abortion instrument was jammed in the baby’s skull and twisted causing it to turn into a T. Then, a decapitator
was used allowing the baby’s head to be extracted.
Uterine Dilator Sea-Tangle Tents
This tool, used for dilating the cervix, were used for abortions.
Osiander’s Amniotone
Abortion tonics date back to ancient times, and were
common throughout the centuries. This cruel death
by poisoning made the child suffer for weeks. Abortion instruments were used because the abortion tonics failed most of the time.