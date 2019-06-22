A LEXICON OF INSTRUMENTS USED IN PERFORMING ABORTIONS OF HUMAN INFANTS

Van Huevel’s Destructive Forceps with Chainsaw

For dividing the crown of the baby from crown to base.

The Lollini

This perforator was used to perform a craniotomy

on the baby as the preliminary process in collapsing

the skull, which would allow subsequent extraction.



Tire-tete

This abortion intrument’s purpose was to hold the baby’s head with the spiked ends. Once the head was held, a long thin probe was pushed deep into the skull like a sword. The instrument held the baby’s head, so once it was cut off, it would not float around in the uterus.



Cranioclast

This abortion instrument was used to crush

the baby’s skull so as to allow the extraction.



Tire-Tete Extractor

This abortion instrument works by pushing the spike into the child’s head. Once it is inside, the button is pushed.

When it flattens, you can pull the child out.



Embryotome

This abortion instrument was used to

cut off the baby’s head, legs and arms.



Smellie’s Double Crochet

This abortion tool was used to grab and rip the baby

out.



Jacquemier’s Decapitator

This abortion instrument was used to decapitate the

child.



Levret’s Head Extractor

This abortion instrument’s only function was to take

out the child’s decapitated head.



Decapitator

This abortion instrument was used to stab into the

baby. The handles would be squeezed, which would

then open the blades. You can imagine the rest of it.



Mauriceau’s Head Extractor Jacob Fried’s Steel Dagger This abortion instrument has a long knife blade

that is pushed deep into the baby’s head. It has a

blade adjustment and a shield to protect the uterus.



TracHellorHecktor Destructive Hook

The folded hooks are positioned around the back of

the neck and the handles turn apart 180 degrees causing the cervical spine to fracture.



Luer Cranial Perforator

This abortion instrument was used to drill a hole in

the baby’s head to collapse the skull for extraction.



Pullhead

This abortion instrument was used to capture

the baby’s head once it was cut off.



Braun’s Cranial Perforator

This abortion instrument was used to bore a

hole in the baby’s skull to allow easier extraction.



Destructive Instruments

Top abortion instrument was used to scoop out the

brain. Middle abortion instrument is a double hook.

Bottom abortion instrument is a single hook.



Tarnier’s Basiotribe

This abortion instrument was used for

perforating and crushing the baby’s head.



Blot’s Cranial Perforators

These abortion instruments were designed to be

pushed into the baby’s skull and opened, cutting it into pieces.



Davis’ Guarded Crochet

This abortion instrument was used for obtaining a

firm grasp of the baby’s head. The heavy crochet has 3 sharp teeth and was applied to the outside and inside

of the cranium.



Blot’s Cephalotribe

This abortion instrument was used to crush and flatten the baby’s head.



British Decapitator

This abortion instrument has a serrated edge

so cutting the baby’s head off would be easier.



Vicarelli’s Trephine Cranial Perforator

This abortion instrument was screwed into the baby’s head, causing it to collapse for an easier extraction.



A.R. Simpson’s Basilysts

These abortion instruments were screwed into the baby’s head. Once inside the head, the handle was pushed down allowing a sharp knife to come out and cut the

skull into pieces.



Guarded Hook and Crochet

This abortion instrument was used to pull out

the baby. Usually, it only took out a little at a time.

It also guarded against rupturing the uterus.



Dr. Bedford’s Double Crochets

This abortion tool was designed to hook into the

baby without ripping into the uterus. It is believed that this abortion instrument was used to turn the baby around in the uterus. It works by inserting the acorn-like device deep into the baby’s mouth. The baby swallows it. After some time, it goes down to the stomach.

When the cord is pulled, sharp spikes stab into the baby’s belly. The baby can then be forced around and down, making the abortion easier to perform.



Levret’s Tire-Tete for removing a decapitated head

L.J. Hubert’s Transforator

The olive-shaped end is screwed into the baby’s skull

and the hinged blade is passed over the baby’s head causing it to split.



Tire-Tete

These abortion instruments were used to grasp the inside and the outside of the baby’s head by stabbing one end of the instrument into the cranium. The teeth would grab into the skull allowing for extraction.



A.R. Simpson’s Improved Basilyst

The basilyst was used for the perforation of the baby’s skull.

It was screwed in and then the handles pulled down, splitting the head.



Decapitator

This abortion instrument was used to cut off the baby’s head.



Cranial Perforator

This abortion instrument was used by stabbing the

sharp edge into the baby’s head and then cutting it apart with the built-in scissors.



Perforator

This abortion tool has a long spike that comes out

and goes deep into the baby’s cranium.



Bergamini Perforator

This abortion instrument screws into the child’s head,

allowing for an easier extraction.



Braun’s Cranioclast

This abortion instrument was applied to the baby’s

head and then twisted, causing portions of the skull to rip off.



Braun’s Trephine Cranial Perforators

These abortion instruments were used to bore a hole

in the baby’s head, allowing an easy collapse for

extraction.



Conquest Cranioclast

This abortion instrument has large teeth to grip and crush the baby’s head.



Cephalotribe with chain and ratchet

This abortion instrument was used to crush and flattn the baby’s head.



Spear Perforator

This abortion instrument was used to stab into the

baby’s head.



Braxton & Hick’s Cephalotribe

This abortion instrument was used for crushing the

baby’s skull.



Abortion Set



Simpson’s Impreoved Cranioclast

The purpose of this abortion instrument was to get

a better grip of the baby’s head before crushing it.



Holmes’ Perforators

These abortion instruments were involved in the

extraction of the baby by collapsing the skull. The joint mechanism allowed the point to be opened within the skull.



Leisnisch Kiewisch Cranial Perforators

There were hundreds of designs. They were used

to stab into the baby’s head, tearing it into pieces.



DecapitatorBlot’s Cephalotribe

This abortion instrument was used to crush and flatten the baby’s head.



Cranioclast

For gripping and crushing.



Auvard’s BasiotribeCrochetWide-edged Crochet

Used to crush.



Embryotomy Forceps

This abortion instrument was used to take out body

parts.



estructive Hooks

After breaking off the baby’s skull with a perforator,

the crochet is inserted into the cranium and pulled.



Smellie’s Double Crochet

Used to grab and rip the baby out.



Guarded Crochet

This abortion instrument was used to grip and pull.Decapitators Dubois’ Embryotomy Decapitating Scissors

These abortion instruments were used to cut off the

head, arms and legs.



Destructive Hook

This abortion instrument was twisted to snap the baby’s neck.



Cranial Perforator

This abortion instrument was used to bore a hole in

the child’s head, allowing an easy collapse for

extraction.



Thomas Serrated Edge Scoop

This abortion instrument was used to remove body

parts of the baby.



Vectus with Destructive Attachments

Modified Crochet

Once this abortion instrument is close to the baby’s neck,

you turn the wheel on the handle. It would curl around

the neck; then you could twist it, causing the neck to break.

Cranial Perforator

This abortion instrument was used to bore a hole in

the child’s head, allowing an easy collapse for extraction.



Craniotomy Forceps

This abortion instrument was used to grab and pull

out pieces of the baby’s skull after a craniotomy.



CranioclastRibemont’s Embryotome with Chainsaw

This abortion instrument was used to

dismember and/or decapitate the baby.



Mauriceau’s Head Extractor Vaginal Speculum

This instrument opens the vagina and is used to aid in abortion.

This abortion instrument was jammed in the baby’s skull and twisted causing it to turn into a T. Then, a decapitator

was used allowing the baby’s head to be extracted.



Uterine Dilator Sea-Tangle Tents

This tool, used for dilating the cervix, were used for abortions.



Osiander’s Amniotone

Abortion tonics date back to ancient times, and were

common throughout the centuries. This cruel death

by poisoning made the child suffer for weeks. Abortion instruments were used because the abortion tonics failed most of the time.



