HERE IS THE SIMPLE, BUT ADMITTEDLY DIFFICULT, SOLUTION TO THE PRESENT CRISIS IN THE Catholic Church

Valid Cardinals (those appointed cardinal before Francis the Merciful) need
only meet, and if they compose a majority of those cardinals not appointed by
the putatively invalid Pope, simply enforce Universi Dominici Gregis by
declaring the nullity in the context of also declaring the violations of
Universi Dominici Gregis which caused the nullity,and then declaring an ongoing
Interregnum and the reassembly of the Conclave such wise that they can thus
elect a valid Pope.
How many of these men are compromised (or perhaps simply can’t read/interpret canon law properly)?
Amen! Just do it!!!’