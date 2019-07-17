HERE IS THE SIMPLE, BUT ADMITTEDLY DIFFICULT, SOLUTION TO THE PRESENT CRISIS IN THE Catholic Church

Valid Cardinals (those appointed cardinal before Francis the Merciful) need

only meet, and if they compose a majority of those cardinals not appointed by

the putatively invalid Pope, simply enforce Universi Dominici Gregis by

declaring the nullity in the context of also declaring the violations of

Universi Dominici Gregis which caused the nullity,and then declaring an ongoing

Interregnum and the reassembly of the Conclave such wise that they can thus

elect a valid Pope.

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
  1. hellenback7 says:
    July 17, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    How many of these men are compromised (or perhaps simply can’t read/interpret canon law properly)?

  2. Mary D says:
    July 17, 2019 at 12:29 pm

    Amen! Just do it!!!’

