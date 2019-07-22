How does a narcissist think and feel inside?
Phyllis Antebi, Ph.D Clinical Psychology (1990)
When in the actual presence of a narcissist a healthy person tends to feel a sense of demoralization. There is a reason for this. The reason is that narcissism is an amorphous and fragmented personality structure.
This personality structure affects the Narcissist’s ability to feel anything remotely akin to love, loyalty, sincerity, or devotion. Their feelings are poorly developed and usually very fleeting. Their judgement is distorted as a function of distorted perceptions of themselves and others.
Narcissism is often described as a “hollow” or “empty” vessel who is constantly on the prowl for narcissistic supplies. Without the ability to self reflect the narcissist’s moral compass remains on an infantile level.
Lacking in the ability to empathize the Narcissist feels alienated from others. Loneliness and boredom are key manifestations of a personality who seeks instant gratification at all costs. This drive leads to reckless behavior in the areas of sex, work.
The narcissistic mask is a coverup and defensive process hiding an angry and bitter individual beneath. Overall, the Narcissist is an undefined identity; a mere stranger to himself. He/she is a fraud. A vampire by nature, sucking your energy and playing with your mind.