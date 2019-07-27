THE TENTATIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2020 CONVENTION SCHEDULE FOR THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY



The DEMOCRATIC CONVENTION SCHEDULE has been released.



Monday July 20, 2020



11:15 AM

Free lunch, medical marijuana, and bus ride to the Convention.

Forms distributed for Food Stamp enrollment.



2:30 PM

Group Voter Registration for Undocumented Immigrants.



4:00 PM

Opening Flag Burning Ceremony

Sponsored by CNN



4:15 PM

Address on “Being the Real You”

Rachel Dolezal, former Head of the Seattle NAACP and

Caitlyn Jenner



4:30 PM

“How to Bank $200 Million as a Public Servant and Claim to be Broke”

Hillary Clinton



4:45 PM

“How to have a successful career without ever having a job, and still avoid paying taxes!”

A Seminar Moderated by Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson



5:00 PM

Medals of Freedom presentation to Army deserter Bo Berghdal

Baltimore Looters



5:30 PM

Invitation-only Autograph Session

Souvenir photographs of Elizabeth Warren dressed in Native American clothing



5:45 PM

Tribute to All of the 57 States

Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi



6:00 PM

General vote on praising Baltimore rioters, and on using the terminology “Alternative Shoppers” instead of “Looters”



7:30 PM

Announcement of VP Nominee – Stacy Abrams

Former Ambassador to Chris Stevens with a quick a post-mortem rebuttal



8:30 PM

The White House “Semantics Committee” Meeting

General vote on re-branding “Muslim Terrorism” as “Random Acts of Islamic Over-Exuberance”



9:00 PM

“Liberal Bias in Media – How we can make it work for you”

Tutorial sponsored by CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN, the Washington Post and the New York Times with Guest Speaker, Don Lemon



9:15 PM

Tribute Film to the Brave Freedom Fighters still incarcerated at GITMO

by Michael Moore



9:45 PM

Personal Finance Seminar – “Businesses Don’t Create Jobs”

Hosted by speaker Barack Obama



10:00 PM

Group Condemnation of Bitter Gun Owners.



10:30 PM

Ceremonial “We Surrender” Waving of the White Flag



11:00 PM

Short film, “Setting Up Your Own Illegal Email Server While Serving in A Cabinet Post and How to Pretend It’s No Big Deal”

Hosted by Hillary Clinton



11:30 PM

Official Nomination of Kamala Harris

Bill Maher and Chris Matthews



12:00 Group apology for being white.