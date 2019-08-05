PERHAPS THERE IS REALITY TO THE APPEARANCE THAT Jesus Christ HAS ABANDONED HIS CHURCH IN THE PRESENT MOMENT OF CRISIS IN THE CHURCH IF IT IS TRUE THAT JUST ONE-THIRD OF U.S. CATHOLICS BELIEVE THAT THE BREAD AND WINE CONSECRATED BY THE PRIEST AT MASS REALLY BECOMES HIS BODY AND BLOOD. PERHAPS THAT IS ONE OF THE FACTORS WHICH EXPLAINS WHY JESUS HAS PERMITTED SO MANY BAD MEN TO ASSUME THE ROLE OF SHEPHERD IN THE CHURCH. THE BLIND NOW LEAD THE BLIND. WE KNOW WHERE THAT WILL END. MAYBE IT WOULD HELP YOU IF YOU SPENT SOME TIME IN ADORATION OF JESUS IN THE TABERNACLE TOMORROW AND THE NEXT DAY AND THE NEXT DAY………

AUGUST 5, 2019

Just one-third of U.S. Catholics agree with their church that Eucharist is body, blood of Christ

BY GREGORY A. SMITH

Transubstantiation – the idea that during Mass, the bread and wine used for Communion become the body and blood of Jesus Christ – is central to the Catholic faith. Indeed, the Catholic Church teaches that “the Eucharist is ‘the source and summit of the Christian life.’”

But a new Pew Research Center survey finds that most self-described Catholics don’t believe this core teaching. In fact, nearly seven-in-ten Catholics (69%) say they personally believe that during Catholic Mass, the bread and wine used in Communion “are symbols of the body and blood of Jesus Christ.” Just one-third of U.S. Catholics (31%) say they believe that “during Catholic Mass, the bread and wine actually become the body and blood of Jesus.” In addition to asking Catholics what

Seven-in-ten U.S. Catholics believe bread, wine used in Communion are symbolic

In addition to asking Catholics what they believe about the Eucharist, the new survey also included a question that tested whether Catholics know what the church teaches on the subject. Most Catholics who believe that the bread and wine are symbolic do not know that the church holds that transubstantiation occurs. Overall, 43% of Catholics believe that the bread and wine are symbolic and also that this reflects the position of the church. Still, one-in-five Catholics (22%) reject the idea of transubstantiation, even though they know about the church’s teaching.

The vast majority of those who believe that the bread and wine actually become the body and blood of Christ – 28% of all Catholics – do know that this is what the church teaches. A small share of Catholics (3%) profess to believe in the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist despite not knowing the church’s teaching on transubstantiation.

About six-in-ten (63%) of the most observant Catholics — those who attend Mass at least once a week — accept the church’s teaching about transubstantiation. Still, even among this most observant group of Catholics, roughly one-third (37%) don’t believe that the Communion bread and wine actually become the body and blood of Christ (including 23% who don’t know the church’s teaching and 14% who know the church’s teaching but don’t believe it). And among Catholics who do not attend Mass weekly, large majorities say they believe the bread and wine are symbolic and do not actually become the body and blood of Jesus.

Most weekly Mass-goers believe in transubstantiation; most other Catholics do not

The survey also finds that belief in the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist is most common among older Catholics, though majorities in every age group (including 61% of those age 60 and over) believe that the bread and wine are symbols, not the actual body and blood of Christ.

