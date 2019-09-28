SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL DEFEND US IN BATTLE, BE OUR PROTECTION AGAINST THE WICKEDNESS AND SNARES OF THE DEVIL

|Fr. Rutler’s Weekly ColumnSeptember 28, 2019
|In thinking of angels, you need humility, for a couple of reasons.
First of all, a cynical culture mocks anyone who believes that angels exist in any way that is real rather than sentimental. Secondly, since angels, who were created before humans, are intelligent beyond any material measurement, that means they are smarter than any human. And so, by comparison we must seem very stupid.
But angels are humble too, although for a different reason. They can actually see God, so they are perpetually aware of their inferiority. In their perfect humility, they rejoice in that fact, and their subservience to their Creator makes them shine in glory.
Chesterton rallied symbolic language to say that angels can fly because they take themselves lightly. At each Mass, angels gather at the altar. This Sunday in our church there will be a special kind of holy commotion because it is our parish’s patronal feast, with our patron never failing to be present.
Saint Michael, as an archangel along with Gabriel and Raphael, has a symbolic name. (Michael means “Who is like God?”.) Surely it was by some inspiration, when the parish was established in 1857 with boundaries originally from 28th to 38th Streets and from 6th Avenue to the banks of the Hudson River, that Saint Michael, who casts “into hell Satan and all the other evil spirits who prowl through the world,” was made protector of what the police would come to call “Hell’s Kitchen.” While crime and dereliction are still around (after a recent Vigil Mass there was a brawl in front of the church, but a dozen policemen quickly came to help us), our streets are much different now.
There are new hotels, fine restaurants and elegant shops. We are at the center of the biggest real estate development in the history of the United States. A few years ago, the future of our church building itself was at risk. While maintenance costs continue at a level that could seem daunting, the burden does not weigh heavily considering what can be accomplished. In that sense, we can reach new heights if, like the angels, we take ourselves lightly.
Now the challenge is to bring those who are out on the street into God’s House. There is a daily stream of tourists stopping in to visit. The silent witness of our own people at prayer throughout the day can be, and in many instances already has been, an effective work of evangelism, turning picture-taking into worship. To have such potential is a big responsibility. “From everyone to whom much is given, much will be required” (Luke 12:48). The hulking skyscrapers rising all around here may seem intimidating, but through the intercession of Saint Michael the Archangel, they can also be like Jacob’s ladder, on which the angels move up and down, connecting our temporal lives with life eternal.
-
Archives
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- IGNATIUS LOYOLA, A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE ORIGIN OF THE JESUITS BY ROBERT MOYNIHAN, EDITOR/PUBLISHER OF THE VATICAN LETTER. WEBSITE
- THE VATICAN UNDER FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL IS INCREASINGLY A BIZZARO WORLD
- FROM A EUCHARISTIC CATHOLIC
- “While it is well know that Skojec, Marshall and all the Francis traditionalists feel uncomfortable with the Soros gospel part of the Francis creed, they must endure this temporary discomfort. They must remember that they do agree with the Francis liberals in the part of the creed that says it is a infallible dogma that Francis is a valid pope no matter what the evidence shows and moreover they must stay in communion with him even when by his “authentic Magisterium” authority he teaches Communion for adulterers without committing obstinate heresy.”
- As we saw this week, pro-lifers have a resolved and unequivocal ally in the Leader of the Free World in the person of President Donald Trump. Who would’ve thought, indeed?
Top Posts & Pages
- Jesus Christ WILL RESTORE THE CHURCH!
- HERE IS THE DEFINITIVE ARTICLE ON THE SUBJECT OF THE 'RESIGNATION' OF Pope Benedict XVI. IT WAS WRITTEN BY A PRIEST WHO WISHES TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND HAS THEREFORE SIGNED IT WITH A NOM-DE-PLUME BUT HE IS KNOWN TO ME.
- "While it is well know that Skojec, Marshall and all the Francis traditionalists feel uncomfortable with the Soros gospel part of the Francis creed, they must endure this temporary discomfort. They must remember that they do agree with the Francis liberals in the part of the creed that says it is a infallible dogma that Francis is a valid pope no matter what the evidence shows and moreover they must stay in communion with him even when by his "authentic Magisterium" authority he teaches Communion for adulterers without committing obstinate heresy."
- THE CANNONIZATION OF CARDINAL NEWMAN IS TO TAKE PLACE SOON
- I FIND IT TO BE IRONIC THAT Bill Donohue CLAIMS THE CHURCH NEEDS MORE MASCULINE PRIESTS YET DONOHUE, WHO ALMOST ALWAYS DEFENDS Cardinal Dolan, WOULD BE SHOCKED TO LEARN THAT WHILE DOLAN WAS RECTOR OF North American COLLEGE HE PLACED A SEMINARIAN FROM Corpus Christi ON PROBATION "BECAUSE HE WAS TOO MASCULINE." I WONDER IF DONOHUE HAS EVER COMMENTED ON THE PHOTOGRAPH OF DOLAN DANCING IN LINE WITH THE RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL ROCKETES
- ABOUT ME
- Millions of American Catholics are wondering why, a year after the McCarrick scandal broke and seventeen years after the Dallas Charter, transparency and the pastoral needs of the Church are still taking a back seat to ecclesiastical politics and the unwritten rules of episcopal deference. The American bishops could go a long way toward making up for the disappointment of last November by emphasizing to the Holy Father the pastoral imperative for Rome to be as transparent as possible with the results of its study of the career of Theodore McCarrick.
- THE PEACE OF CHRIST MAKES FRESH MY HEART, A FOUNTAIN EVER SPRINGING, ALL THINGS ARE MINE SINCE I AM HIS, HOW CAN I KEEP FROM SINGING !!!!!!!!
- SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL DEFEND US IN BATTLE, BE OUR PROTECTION AGAINST THE WICKEDNESS AND SNARES OF THE DEVIL
- WHY THE LITURGY INCLUDES A HOMILY FOR EVERYONE
Top Clicks