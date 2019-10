A READER OF ABYSSUM ASKS THE QUESTION “If Francis the Merciful is not the real pope, will the canonization of John Newman be a true one?” I ANSWERED THE QUESTION AS SHOWN BELOW.

BLESSED (SOON TO BE SAINT) JOHN HENRY CARDINAL NEWMAN IS A GUIDE THROUGH THE CHAOS THAT THE CHURCH IS ABOUT TO GO THROUGH

In reply to:If Francis the Merciful is not the real pope, will the canonization of John Newman be a true one?

MARY,

FOR CENTURIES BEFORE THE CANONICAL PROCESS OF THE CONGREGATION FOR SAINTS WAS DEVELOPED, COUNTLESS SAINTS OF THE CHURCH WERE INSERTED IN THE LITURGY BY THE CHURCH BASED SOLELY ON THE PUBLIC ACCLAMATION OF THE PEOPLE OF ROME OF THE SANCTITY OF A MAN OR WOMAN WHOSE REPUTATION FOR HOLINESS WAS RECOGNIZED BY THE FAITHFUL. IMHO THE HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF THE FAITHFUL PRESENT IN THE PIAZZA OF SAINT PETER’S BASILICA WILL BY THEIR ACCLAMATION OF THE PRONOUNCEMENT OF FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL THAT JOHN CARDINAL NEWMAN IS A SAINT VALIDATE (ECCLESIA SUPLET) THAT John Newman IS INDEED A SAINT.



+RENE HENRY GRACIDA

October 5, 2019