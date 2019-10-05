 “For he that shall be ashamed of me, and of my words, in this adulterous and sinful generation: the Son of man also will be ashamed of him, when he shall come in the glory of his Father with the holy angels” (Mark 8:38; Luke 9:26).

|Fr. Rutler’s Weekly ColumnOctober 6, 2019
|At the start of October, life in Manhattan recovers from those late September weeks when the opening of the United Nations General Assembly ties up traffic, even blocking many streets, and takes over many hotels and clubs for expensive receptions—some of the costliest, it seems, being those of some of the poorest countries.
With so many heads of state in town, battalions of Secret Service agents and bodyguards eye everyone with suspicion. This year there was one bright spot, although largely ignored by much of the media. Representing the United States, our President gave what was perhaps the most forceful address that any of our Chief Executives have spoken there. Denouncing the United Nations’ scheme to promote abortion, first drafted in 1994 at the International Conference on Population and Development in Cairo, the President said that “Americans will also never tire of defending innocent life. We are aware that many United Nations projects have attempted to assert a global right to taxpayer-funded abortion on demand, right up until the moment of delivery. Global bureaucrats have absolutely no business attacking the sovereignty of nations that wish to protect innocent life.”
Such boldness must have shocked many diplomats present, like those in the 1942 film “I Married an Angel” who were aghast when Jeanette MacDonald, as a blessed angel, tells them the truth, upsetting their cocktail party. Our nation has never had an angel for president, and its Constitution in fact prevents that. But Abraham Lincoln invoked “the better angels of our nature” and confounded those who had dismissed him as an untutored vulgarian with ambiguous views on abolition.
The first Christians in Jerusalem were suspicious of Paul’s conversion, and theologians like Tertullian and Justin, some years before Constantine, thought it impossible that any emperor would ever defend Christianity. Ironically, there are highly placed prelates who have shied away from mentioning these matters in secular forums, hoping that subtlety might be more persuasive. Such naiveté, as in the instance of the Holy See’s diplomats cajoling Communist China by compromise, accomplishes little.
In his United Nations speech, the President said: “The world fully expects that the Chinese government will honor its binding treaty, made with the British and registered with the United Nations, in which China commits to protect Hong Kong’s freedom, legal system, and democratic ways of life.” The Holy See has not commented on the popular demonstrations in Hong Kong, which may explain why the youths there struggling for freedom, and inspired by the heroic Cardinal Zen, are waving the Stars and Stripes and not the Vatican flag.
“For he that shall be ashamed of me, and of my words, in this adulterous and sinful generation: the Son of man also will be ashamed of him, when he shall come in the glory of his Father with the holy angels” (Mark 8:38; Luke 9:26).
-
Archives
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- THE Catholic Church IN GERMANY IS ON THE VERGE OF SCHISM
- NOW WE CAN BEGIN TO UNDERSTAND WHY Nancy Pelosi IS IN SUCH A HURRY TO IMPEACH PRESIDENT Donald Trump – HE IS CLOSING IN ON DEMOCRAT CORRUPTION IN THE UKRAINE.
- “For he that shall be ashamed of me, and of my words, in this adulterous and sinful generation: the Son of man also will be ashamed of him, when he shall come in the glory of his Father with the holy angels” (Mark 8:38; Luke 9:26).
- IT IS NOT TOO MUCH TO HOPE FOR SO PRAY, PRAY, PRAY THAT SCOTUS WILL WITH THE CASE OF “JUNE MEDICAL SERVICES V. GEE” BEGIN THE PROCESS OF REVERSING ROE V. WADE
- A READER OF ABYSSUM ASKS THE QUESTION “If Francis the Merciful is not the real pope, will the canonization of John Newman be a true one?” I ANSWERED THE QUESTION AS SHOWN BELOW.
Top Posts & Pages
- ALAS, POOR AMERICA !!! I KNEW IT WELL, HORATIO !!!
- AT LAST, IT SEEMS, THERE IS TALK IN ROME THAT FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL MAY BE AN ANTIPOPE
- THE FURY WITH WHICH THE DEMOCRATS ARE CALLING FOR AN INVESTIGATION OF PRESIDENT TRUMP IN THE MATTER OF Joe Biden/HUNTER BIDEN/UKRAINE SUGGESTS THAT THERE IS SMOKE INDICATING A FIRE THAT THE DEMOCRATS WANT TO EXTINGUISH PRONTO TO PROTECT Joe Biden.
- FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL LEAVES THE Catholic Church
- NOW WE CAN BEGIN TO UNDERSTAND WHY Nancy Pelosi IS IN SUCH A HURRY TO IMPEACH PRESIDENT Donald Trump - HE IS CLOSING IN ON DEMOCRAT CORRUPTION IN THE UKRAINE.
- A GERMAN CARDINAL WARNS US ABOUT GERMAN CARDINALS
- PRAY FOR Steve Skojec !!!
- ABOUT ME
- AOC AND THE BLIND GENERATION
- UNIVERSI DOMINICI GREGIS IS THE KEY TO UNLOCKING A SOLUTION TO THE CURRENT CRISIS IN THE CHURCH
Top Clicks