I AM CONFIDENT THAT I WILL BE CRITICIZED FOR PUBLISHING Fred Martinez’ POST, BUT I DO SO IN THE HOPE THAT IT WILL GALVANIZE ACTION BY CARDINALS, ARCHBISHOPS, BISHOPS, PRIESTS, RELIGIOUS AND LAITY TO JOIN IN THE EFFORTS OF THOSE WHO ARE SEEKING TO END THE REIGN OF TERROR AND DESTRUCTION OF THE BERGOLIAN REGIME.

Posted on October 10, 2019 by

Thursday, October 10, 2019

Athanasius Gracida Against the World & Francis’s “Pagan Rites”

The Church Father St. Athanasius was dubbed “Athanasius contra mundum”:

“Athanasius against the world.”

He almost single handedly defended Catholic orthodoxy and the deity of Jesus Christ when all the Catholic bishops defected from the faith except for a handful. Even the pope excommunicated Athanasius for his defense of the deity of Jesus.

Now, it is Athanasius Gracida contra mundum:

Athanasius Gracida against the world.

Bishop Rene Gracida alone among all the Catholic bishops of the entire world defended God’s greatest commandment: “You shall have no other God before me.”

Today, Athanasius Gracida told Francis and all the Catholic bishops of the world that they must choose to be a Catholic or to be a semi-pagan and therefore a heretic. You cannot be both a Catholic and a pagan.

Bishop Gracida’s voice cried out:

“The participation by Francis the Merciful in the pagan rites held in the Vatican Garden is… heretical… forbidden to all Catholics, especially the one who sits (invalidly?) on the Throne of Peter.”

“A day of reckoning will come for him as it will for each of us.”
(FromRome.Wordpress.com, October 10, 2019)

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church and for Bishop Gracida’s call for a imperfect council of cardinals to investigate the invalidity of the conclave that elected Francis as well as the validity of the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI.

Fred Martinez at 6:24 PM

