558 hours ago

Pachamama in St Peter’s Manifests Abu Dhabi Statement – by Professor Josef Seifert

The Catholic major Basilica of St. Peter’s is not a museum for pagan statues, and it would be wrong to use it for this purpose.

Besides that, putting such statuettes in a Catholic Church during a Pontifical High Mass (October 7), while members of tribes who believe in this false goddess, are present in Rome, is not treating these statuettes as museum pieces.

Such an act objectively expresses, if not worship, at least solidarity with false gods, putting a false religion that is a horror in God’s eyes, as we know from many passages of the Old Testament, side by side with Catholic religion.

Even if there is no subjective idolatrous intention behind this, as Pope Francis affirms, the objective fact of putting idols in a Church, let alone in St Peter’s, is an offence against God and an objectively sacrilegious act.

Cardinal Müller expressed it well: not the removal of the pagan statues from the church was the unjust action for which one ought to apologize. This was only against human law, but the act of putting them there was a violation of divine law, which is a sin against the first commandment.

The latter action, even if it was not meant to be a sacrilege and an apostasy from the One God, objectively expressed this.

At any rate, it manifests a form of religious relativism, suggesting that God, regardless of whether they reject or adore Jesus Christ, equally wills all religions, regardless of their inner contradictions and contradiction to the truth.

The apology for their removal from a church by two men filled with holy zeal that Scripture ascribes to Christ when he cleansed the temple, also constitutes a confirmation of the most unfortunate Abu Dhabi declaration, according to which God willed the diversity of religions from Creation on. This thesis is not only heretical but constitutes apostasy.

No Christian, whatever his confession is, should accept that God wills that some religions adore Jesus Christ as true God and True Man and believe that their eternal salvation depends on this faith, while other religions reject Christ or even believe in many gods.

How could God want that other religions do not believe in Him, since faith in him is a condition for the salvation of the pagans who need to convert, rather than to be admired as if they were inhabitants of paradise?

Later attempts to present this will of God merely as the will that allows evils to happen cannot convince, and contradicts the whole tenor of the declaration.

This declaration explicitly calls the pluralism of religions something good. However, the divine will that permits an evil, such as Auschwitz, neither is from creation nor is it a positive will of God, but God’s response to sins of angels and men. It can also not be the object of a solemn declaration.

Who would declare solemnly that millions of murders in Auschwitz “have been the will of God”?

To reconfirm the Abu Dhabi declaration by placing Pachamama into St. Peter’s, is a very sad aspect of this action. It also contradicts the most basic moral obligation to adhere to the truth.

If I were a believing Muslim, who confesses one single God, I could never accept this relativism and indifferentism. Even less can I do so as a believing Catholic.

Christ’s call to preach his truth to the whole world is also totally incompatible with a prohibition to “proselytize”, to evangelize pagans, and to preach in order to draw all pagans and all other Christians into the one holy Catholic and apostolic Church.

Placing Pachamama near the altar in St Peter’s is incompatible with all these truths. It is, however, compatible with denying that Christ is true God and true man from conception on, which is the apostatic assertion the famous atheist journalist Scalfari claims Francis confided to him.

If Christ is not truly God and man, and if there is no true religion to which all men should adhere, if Christ, Buddha and Pachamama were only symbols for the same unknown God, then there is no reason not to put a pagan goddess next to Christ in a Catholic Church.

However, if Christ is truly God and man from conception on, these actions smack of sacrilege, blasphemy and apostasy.

May God convert and forgive those who committed such actions, and who sow immense confusion among the faithful, undermining Christ’s call to go out and preach the Gospel to all men and to baptize them, a mandate that totally contradicts having Pachamama “bless” a Synod, and placing her next to the real presence of the true God-man Jesus Christ.