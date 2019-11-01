-
Archives
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- THE UKRAINIAN ORTHODOX CATHOLIC BISHOPS ELECT ARCHBISHOP CARLO MARIA VIGANO POPE
- A COMMENT
- (no title)
- BYZANTINE CATHOLIC BISHOP’S COMMENT
- How is it possible to overstate the magnitude of the threat with which we are faced? An important historical connection which has yet to be investigated. Its touchstone lies the fact that, when Jorge Bergoglio writes the wordnature, he capitalizes it (either literally or in effect). Based upon this usage, some of the Synod’s critics detect an “implicit pantheism” stemming from pagan superstition. Cardinal Müller, noting that capital “Nature’ is also known as “Mother Earth”, cogently points out, “Our mother is a person, not the earth; And our mother in faith is Mary.”
Top Posts & Pages
- The statues of Pachamama were not placed on the altar at the closing Mass of the Synod, but a bowl of soil with plants in it that is often connected with ceremonial rituals involving Pachamana was placed on the altar. There is one among many websites that describes the ritual (link):"If it is difficult for you to move to a natural space to offer to Mother Earth, do not worry, you can perform your own ritual at home:"- Use a bottle or flower pot full of dirt, there you proceed to make a hole, it is recommended to do it with your hands to connect with the energy of the ritual."- A kind of well is made, and food and drinks are poured for the enjoyment of the Pachamama."- The food option is extensive, one can place anything from fruits to Creole foods and seeds. In the case of drinks, chicha, natural juices, honey, wine, even coca leaves are suggested."- Then we proceed to cover it with dirt and flowers. The bowl of soil remained on the altar after the Mass was concluded.
- THE UKRAINIAN ORTHODOX CATHOLIC BISHOPS ELECT ARCHBISHOP CARLO MARIA VIGANO POPE
- BYZANTINE CATHOLIC BISHOP'S COMMENT
- THIS POST-SYNODAL REFLECTION BY GEORGE WEIGEL REPRESENTS MUCH MORE THAN AN ANALYSIS OF HOW THE SYNOD WAS CONCEIVED, ORGANIZED AND CONDUCTED BY PROGRESSIVES WHO HAD THE POWER TO USE THE SYNODAL PROCESS TO ACHIEVE THEIR PERSONAL GOALS, IT FORMULATES AND CALLS FOR A PLAN OF ACTION BY ALL MEMBERS OF THE CHURCH TO TRANSFORM THE RADICAL PLAN OF THE ORGANIZERS OF THE SYNOD TO REMAKE THE CHURCH INTO SOMETHING OTHER THAN THE CHURCH ESTABLISHED BY Jesus Christ AND TO INSTEAD PURIFY THE CHURCH BY RIDDING IT OF THOSE ELEMENTS OF CORRUPTION AND SIN THAT PRESENTLY AFFLICT IT
- MORE CONFUSION AT 1P5
- How is it possible to overstate the magnitude of the threat with which we are faced? An important historical connection which has yet to be investigated. Its touchstone lies the fact that, when Jorge Bergoglio writes the wordnature, he capitalizes it (either literally or in effect). Based upon this usage, some of the Synod’s critics detect an “implicit pantheism” stemming from pagan superstition. Cardinal Müller, noting that capital "Nature' is also known as "Mother Earth", cogently points out, “Our mother is a person, not the earth; And our mother in faith is Mary.”
- A COMMENT
- ABOUT ME
- BROTHER ALEXIS BUGNOLO CLARIFIES THE DISTINCTION BETWEEN THE TWO CANONICAL TERMS: MUNUS AND MINISTERIUM
- The Catholic major Basilica of St. Peter’s is not a museum for pagan statues, and it is wrong to use it for this purpose. Besides that, putting such statuettes in a Catholic Church during a Pontifical High Mass (October 7), while members of tribes who believe in this false goddess, are present in Rome, is not treating these statuettes as museum pieces. Such an act objectively expresses, if not worship, at least solidarity with false gods, putting a false religion that is a horror in God’s eyes, as we know from many passages of the Old Testament, side by side with Catholic religion.
Top Clicks
THE UKRAINIAN ORTHODOX CATHOLIC BISHOPS ELECT ARCHBISHOP CARLO MARIA VIGANO POPE
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.