BRAVO FATHER HUGO VALDEMAR !!!!!!!!

The link below is a Youtube video that shows a faithful and renowned priest from the Archdiocese of Mexico City (the archdiocese of our Lady of Guadalupe), Fr. Hugo Valdemar, holding a prayer gathering for reparation against the various profanations where the idol of pachamama was worshiped. In the video, Fr. Hugo explains what the pachamama statues actually mean, then he burns them as an act of repugnance, and does this right outside his parish and in broad daylight! Fr. Hugo explains the following: “The most blessed Virgin [Mary] of Guadalupe, as we know, is a young woman who is pregnant. She has Jesus in her womb whom is to give birth to the new continent (the new world). She says that she comes to grant her love to all the inhabitants of this entire continent (not just Mexico). She is pregnant and carries Jesus who will bring us the Gospel and drive away the darkness of idolatry and the devil.” Then, Fr. Hugo, taking the statue of pachamama say: “A friend exorcist says that this idol (pachamama) is actually the figure of the antichrist; is a blasphemy and parody of Mary. Pachamama is pregnant but carries the antichrist to give birth to him in the masonic church: to destroy the sacraments which is to return to idolatry and superstition. So, this antichrist who is to give birth to a church with an amazonian face is an abomination, it is a contradiction to church doctrine, which is the dynamic into which these idolaters want to enter into now. So, in sign of repugnance to the offenses that they made to the most blessed virgin Mary in Rome, in her church of Transpontina, we, as a protest and as a sign of reparation, burn this satanic idol of the pachamama”.CLICK HERE TO WATCH FR. HUGO VALDEMAR BURN PACHAMAMA! (fast forward to minute 3:12)
The statues of Pachamama were not placed on the altar at the closing Mass of the Synod, but a bowl of soil with plants in it that is often connected with ceremonial rituals involving Pachamana was placed on the altar. There is one among many websites that describes the ritual (link):"If it is difficult for you to move to a natural space to offer to Mother Earth, do not worry, you can perform your own ritual at home:"- Use a bottle or flower pot full of dirt, there you proceed to make a hole, it is recommended to do it with your hands to connect with the energy of the ritual."- A kind of well is made, and food and drinks are poured for the enjoyment of the Pachamama."- The food option is extensive, one can place anything from fruits to Creole foods and seeds. In the case of drinks, chicha, natural juices, honey, wine, even coca leaves are suggested."- Then we proceed to cover it with dirt and flowers. The bowl of soil remained on the altar after the Mass was concluded.
