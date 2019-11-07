“THE MANIFEST HERETICAL POPE CEASES TO BE POPE…THIS IS THE OPINION OF ALL THE ANCIENT FATHERS.” Saint Robert Bellarmine

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

St. Jerome Agrees with St. Bellermine against Bp. Schneider & Condemns Francis’s Amoris Laetitia

Bishop Athanasius Schneider claims “that a heretical pope can… lose office was alien to the first millennium.”

Doctor of the Church St. Robert Bellarmine says:

“The manifest heretical pope ceases per se to be pope… This is the opinion of all the ancient Fathers.”

(Mahound Paradise Blog, “Who is Right, Athanasius Schneider or Robert Bellarmine?” October 30, 2019)

Ancient Church Father St. Jerome agrees with Bellermine (that all Catholics who

are manifest heretics be they laymen or popes “exclud[e] themselves from the Church spontaneously”) against

Schneider’s opinion; and Jerome, also, condemns Francis’s Amoris Laetitia:

“Therefore it is said that the heretic has condemned himself; for the fornicator, the adulterer, the murderer and other sinners are expelled from the Church by the priests; but the heretics pronounce sentence against themselves, excluding themselves from the Church spontaneously.”

(TFR.org, “The Heretic Excludes Himself from the Church, ‘Being Condemned by his own Judgement,'” July 3, 2019)

Of course, this must be done by the Church as Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales says:

“The Pope… when he is explicitly a heretic… the Church must either deprive him or as some say declare him deprived of his Apostlic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy by St Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church.

