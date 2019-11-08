YES, BROTHER ALEXIS, CANON LAW NO LONGER IS RELEVANT IN THE THINKING OF MOST BISHOPS, EXCEPT TO SAFEGUARD THEIR POWER. TOO MANY BISHOPS ARE ANOMIANS.

Is Francis Excommunicated according to Canon 1364?

Does the present Catholic Church Code of Canon Law excommunicate Francis for his explicit heresy of allowing Communion for adulterers?

The Vatican.va website states:

“Can. 1364 §1. Without prejudice to the prescript of can. 194, §1 , n. 2 an apostate from the faith, a heretic, or a schismatic incurs a latae sententiae excommunication; in addition, a cleric can be punished with the penalties mentioned in can. 1336, §1, nn. 1, 2, and 3.”
(www. vatican.va, Code of Canon Law – Book VI – Sanctions in the Church (Cann. 1364-1399))

Canon law expert Br. Alexis Bugnolo tipped the Catholic Monitor to canon 1364 in the comment section and stated:

“I do not know why it is that since 2013 no one wants to cite Canon Law, have we all become anomians [lawless ones].”

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church.

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
