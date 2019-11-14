1.Schiff Hopes Fall Flat on Day One of Impeachment Hearings

From the story: All eyes were on moderate House Democrats in swing districts Wednesday night, after the first day of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump wrapped up with no major revelations — but also highlighted weaknesses in Democrats’ key witnesses, who relied primarily on second-hand information” (Fox News). From the Wall Street Journal editorial board: House Democrats went public Wednesday with what the media are calling “historic” impeachment hearings, but what strikes us is the pre-cooked nature of the exercise. This isn’t a search for truth. It’s a set-piece production to promote a foregone conclusion. Democrats are turning impeachment into another partisan banality, and the country won’t be better for it (WSJ). One story notes “Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent made the case for launching an investigation into the Bidens and their involvement in Ukraine related to the Ukrainian energy company Burisma” (The Federalist). Ed Morrissey looks at the fact that Schiff’s big witnesses never spoke with Trump (Hot Air). Adam Schiff denied he knows who the whistleblower is, leading to this from Lindsey Graham: “…if there’s a trial in the Senate one of the witnesses will be Adam Schiff because if he in fact did meet with the whistleblower and coach the guy up, I think that’s relevant to the impeachment inquiry itself” (The Hill). From Michael Medved: Among most effective #GOP committee members: @Jim_Jordan (R-OH) with his aggressive insistence that neither “quid” nor “pro” occurred-no long-term hold on aid, no announced investigation. The prospects for impeachment are collapsing, on live TV (Twitter). From Hugh Hewitt: Adam Schiff denied the House minority the majority of its witness and the key two: Hunter Biden and whistleblower. Game, set, match. The sham show trial may go on a long time, but it’s exposed as just that (Twitter). From Representative Doug Collins: We learned nothing new today and the facts remain the same: 1. There was no pressure on President Zelensky 2. There was no investigation 3. Ukraine received the aid 4. Ukraine is better equipped to defend itself under Pres. Trump than Pres. Obama (Twitter). Of the decision to not allow questioning of the whistleblower, Karl Rove writes “Mrs. Pelosi frequently says that “no one is above the law.” She’s right. But no American should be treated as beneath the law’s protections, either. That’s what Mrs. Pelosi and Mr. Schiff are doing to President Trump by refusing him one of our country’s most fundamental principles of jurisprudence, namely the right of the accused to cross-examine his accuser (WSJ). There’s talk the GOP will throw Giuliani under the bus (Hot Air). Brent Bozell looks at the tremendously biased media in all this (Townhall).

