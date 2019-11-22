MARK WAHLBERG IS ONE OF THE FEW HOLLYWOOD ACTORS I ADMIRE

Posted on November 22, 2019

 LIFESTYLE

Mark Wahlberg thanks priest in post that goes viral

MARK WAHLBERG

Nov 22, 2019

The Hollywood actor seems to know how to keep his priorities straight.

Actor Mark Wahlberg is very vocal about his faith, and often shares inspiring posts on his social media. But a recent post on his Instagram account provided a little more insight into his prayer life and made many of his fans admire him a little bit more.

The photo posted by Wahlberg shows the film star relaxing on a sofa next to a couple of friends, with a smiling Fr. Eugene sandwiched between them, who had just celebrated Mass for them. Wahlberg was happy to share his thanks to for the whole world to see. He wrote:

“No matter what’s happening we never miss Mass,” followed by a little prayer emoji and a message of thanks to the priest.

The post was not only a lesson in good manners, but a reminder of the gift of the Mass, and how we should try and fit it into our busy schedules. Wahlberg’s faith-affirming words are a powerful witness in a culture that doesn’t always value devotion to God.

2 Responses to MARK WAHLBERG IS ONE OF THE FEW HOLLYWOOD ACTORS I ADMIRE

  1. donna says:
    November 22, 2019 at 11:56 am

    While Mark Wahlberg’s attendance at daily Mass is a start, he needs to be fully in line with the Catholic Church and not pick and choose what he likes. Abortion is not a woman’s choice or between her and her doctor. He has spoken about this publicly.

  2. Matt Noah says:
    November 22, 2019 at 11:29 am

    Inspiring. Thanks, Mark Wahlberg.

