HERE IS A USEFUL INDEX ON ALL OF BROTHER ALEXIS BUGNOLO’S POSTS ON THE RENUNCIATION OF Pope Benedict XVI

An Index to Pope Benedict’s Renunciation
So much has been written about Pope Benedict’s renunciation of Feb. 11, 2013, that it is easy to forget or miss important articles. Since a lot of visitors who come to The From Rome Blog want to read about Benedict’s renunciation, it is helpful to have in one post, a list of all the Articles published here.
This is a topical, not chronological list: that is, it lists articles according to what aspect of the controversy they principally deal with, not according to the date they were published.
Before reading any of the Articles, see this public notice about FACTS VS CONJECTURE
And make sure to read the last section, which is the MOST important: What we must now do!
The Renunciation of Feb. 11, 2013
Latin Text of Non Solum propter
- Br. Bugnolo’s Exact translation into English of the Text to show that it was not coherent
- Br. Bugnolo’s Study of the more than 40 grammatical and canonical errorsin the Text
Vernacular Translations of Non solum propter
- Br. Bugnolo’s English translation of the Text to make it appear to be coherent
- The Vatican Has Intentionally falsified the Translations of the Text to make it appear to be a valid resignation: A textual study of all the major translations.
- From a Correspondent: The German Translation of the text was touched up in its final redaction by a non-native speaker of German, and seems to be a translation of the English at the Vatican Website
The History of the Claim that the Text means Benedict resigned the Papacy
- Meet Giovanni Chirri, mother of the notion that Benedict resigned the Papacy
- How Cardinal Sodano robbed the Papacy from Benedict by violating Canons 40 and 41 in misinterpreting the canonical significance of the Act
Why Pope Benedict Renounced the Ministry which He had received from the Cardinals
- The Vatican Coup d’Etat of Feb 2013
- How and Why the Renunciation may have been forced, Feb 11, 2012 to Feb 11, 2013 in review
- The Plot to Remove Benedict and Imprison him, and in what it may have consisted
- How and why Benedict may have resigned the Ministry to undermine the St Gallen Mafia’s plans
- How Benedict’s decision to renounce the Ministry may have been caused by error
- Ann Barnhardt’s Video on why the renunciation of ministry may have been intentional
- Our Lady of the Pine may have warned Benedict not to resign for a profound reason
What Pope Benedict says His resignation means and meant
- Pope Benedict XVI in Feb. 2013 said in every way possible that He had not resigned the Papacy
- Pope Benedict XVI on Feb. 14, 2013 explained to the Clergy of Rome how to see that He had not resigned the Papacy
- How the Vatican’s attempt to get Benedict to call Bergoglio the Pope failedin June 2019
What in truth does the Act of Renouncing the Ministry mean or effect?
- Jesus Christ’s Point of view on this.
- The Canonical Argument that the Act does not cause the loss of the Papacy (ppbxvi.org)
- Video Explanation, prepared by Brian Murphy with input from Br. Bugnolo
- Ann Barnhardt’s authoritative Video on Substantial Error
- L’argomento canonico che dimostra che la Rinuncia non effettua la perdita del papato
- What Pope John Paul II taught about Munus and Ministerium, and how it binds the whole Church.
- The Magisterial Teaching of Pope Boniface VIII regarding the necessity of renouncing the Munus
- Why, on account of only resigning the Ministry, Pope Benedict made it dogmatically impossible that Bergoglio be the Pope
- Why, on account of only resigning the Ministry. Pope Benedict made it canonically impossible that Bergoglio’s election as pope was valid.
A Scholastic Investigation into the Canonical Meaning of the Resignation
Here Br. Bugnolo has gathered all the major arguments for and against and shows which side has the better argument.
- English Version here at The From Rome Blog.
- English Version in PDF format at ppbxvi.org (This copy was sent to Benedict in Feb, 2013)
- Italian Version in PDF at ppbxvi.org (This copy was sent to all the Clergy of Rome, Nov. 2013)
- The Spanish version here at The From Rome Blog. (Many thanks to the volunteer who translated this!)
- Proof that this argument was made known to Pope Benedict in Feb. 2013 and that Pope Benedict has tacitly accepted this argument
- The Clergy of the Church of Rome now know of this argument
- The Vatican has tacitly accepted that this argument is Valid
The Dubious Arguments and outright Falsehoods used to defend that the renunciation caused Benedict to lose the Papacy
- A refutation of LifeSite’s Hit piece against the truth that the Resignation was invalid
- Eminent Canonist at Rome admits that the Renunciation is uncanonical(Italian translation at ChiesaRomana.info)
- Has Cardinal Brandmueller ever read Canon 17
- A Refutation of Sicoe’s Shell-Game
- Where Dr Roberto de Mattei get’s it wrong
WHAT CATHOLICS SHOULD DO IN RESPONSE
- It is our grave and solemn duty to Canonically Restore Pope Benedict, and how to do it which contains a complete list of the Canonical Crimes of the Cardinals and Bishops who say Benedict resigned the Papacy.
- We should not allow the St. Gallen Mafia to prevail
- Why we should NOT give up on those who think Bergoglio is the popesimply because they never seriously examined the evidence: the personal testimony of Br. Bugnolo
- How a Bishop can use this information to depose Bergoglio by a simple declaration
- How Bishops who pretend the resignation is valid might be excommunicated already
- Why no Cardinal nor Bishop has an excuse before God for saying Benedict is not the Pope. (The same article in Spanish)
- THE CANONICAL RIGHT OF EVERY PRIEST to stop naming Bergoglio in the Canon of the Mass
AdvertisementsREPORT THIS ADAdvertisementsREPORT THIS AD
Share this:
Related
The Imprisonment of Pope Benedict XVI
In “Editorials”
A Nonsensical Act: What the Latin of the Renunciation really says
In “Canon Law”
How to remove Bergoglio
In “Canon Law”This entry was posted in Canon Law, News and tagged Abdication, Benedict XVI’s abdication, canon 17, Canon 332, Canon 332 §2, Feb 11 2013, Papal Abdication, papal resignation, Pope Benedict XVI, Pope Boniface VIII, Pope John Paul II, Renunciation.