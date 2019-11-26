HERE IS A USEFUL INDEX ON ALL OF BROTHER ALEXIS BUGNOLO’S POSTS ON THE RENUNCIATION OF Pope Benedict XVI

An Index to Pope Benedict’s Renunciation

Nov26by The Editor

So much has been written about Pope Benedict’s renunciation of Feb. 11, 2013, that it is easy to forget or miss important articles. Since a lot of visitors who come to The From Rome Blog want to read about Benedict’s renunciation, it is helpful to have in one post, a list of all the Articles published here.

This is a topical, not chronological list: that is, it lists articles according to what aspect of the controversy they principally deal with, not according to the date they were published.

Before reading any of the Articles, see this public notice about FACTS VS CONJECTURE

And make sure to read the last section, which is the MOST important: What we must now do!

The Renunciation of Feb. 11, 2013

Latin Text of Non Solum propter

Vernacular Translations of Non solum propter

The History of the Claim that the Text means Benedict resigned the Papacy

Why Pope Benedict Renounced the Ministry which He had received from the Cardinals

What Pope Benedict says His resignation means and meant

  1. Pope Benedict XVI in Feb. 2013 said in every way possible that He had not resigned the Papacy
  2. Pope Benedict XVI on Feb. 14, 2013 explained to the Clergy of Rome how to see that He had not resigned the Papacy
  3. How the Vatican’s attempt to get Benedict to call Bergoglio the Pope failedin June 2019

What in truth does the Act of Renouncing the Ministry mean or effect?

  1. Jesus Christ’s Point of view on this.
  2. The Canonical Argument that the Act does not cause the loss of the Papacy (ppbxvi.org)
  3. Video Explanation, prepared by Brian Murphy with input from Br. Bugnolo
  4. Ann Barnhardt’s authoritative Video on Substantial Error
  5. L’argomento canonico che dimostra che la Rinuncia non effettua la perdita del papato
  6. What Pope John Paul II taught about Munus and Ministerium, and how it binds the whole Church.
  7. The Magisterial Teaching of Pope Boniface VIII regarding the necessity of renouncing the Munus
  8. Why, on account of only resigning the Ministry, Pope Benedict made it dogmatically impossible that Bergoglio be the Pope
  9. Why, on account of only resigning the Ministry. Pope Benedict made it canonically impossible that Bergoglio’s election as pope was valid.

A Scholastic Investigation into the Canonical Meaning of the Resignation

Here Br. Bugnolo has gathered all the major arguments for and against and shows which side has the better argument.

The Dubious Arguments and outright Falsehoods used to defend that the renunciation caused Benedict to lose the Papacy

WHAT CATHOLICS SHOULD DO IN RESPONSE

