THE FIRST ATTEMPTED COUP OF THE GOVERNMENT OF THE United States OF AMERICA IS ABOUT TO TAKE PLACE LED BY REPRESENTATIVE JERROLD NADLER

Posted on November 30, 2019 by sundance

Candidate Trump was framed for stealing a horse; President Trump was subsequently accused of trying too hard to avoid hanging for it. Prosecutor Mueller eventually conceded that Trump didn’t steal the horse; however, by then the focus was on Trump’s efforts to avoid the hanging. Eventually Mueller testified; it surfaced there was never a horse to begin with… Impeachment was stalled. Prosecutor Jerry Nadler is attempting to resurrect a legal theory that President Trump can still be hung for attempting to avoid the hanging, even if there was no horse theft. Yup, that’s were we’re at.

Earlier Friday House Judiciary Committee (HJC) Chairman Jerry Nadler sent another letter to the White House outlining a December 6th deadline for executive participation in the coup by impeachment. The chairman also sent ranking member Doug Collins a similar letter asking for rebuttal witnesses by December 6th. In anticipation of Nadler denying the republican rebuttal witnesses he has scheduled a committee hearing on the republican complaints for December 9th [yes, same day as IG Horowitz report release].

Both of these requests, along with the prior “groundwork hearing” request, come from the HJC before the judiciary committee has received the House Impeachment Inquiry report from Adam Schiff’s HPSCI partisan impeachment committee. Apparently the HJC knows the report content from Schiff’s committee; which means there will be no full committee review by any republican members of the bunker basement impeachment group.

Here’s the Nadler letter to the White House:

Here’s the Nadler letter to ranking member Doug Collins:

Here’s the initial “groundwork” letter to the White House:

December 1st – Deadline for White House response for participation in “groundwork” hearing.

– Deadline for White House response for participation in “groundwork” hearing. December 4th – HJC “groundwork” impeachment hearing at 10:00am.

– HJC “groundwork” impeachment hearing at 10:00am. December 6th – Deadline for White House response for participation in HJC Impeachment Hearing.

– Deadline for White House response for participation in HJC Impeachment Hearing. December 6th – Deadline for House Republican witness list.

– Deadline for House Republican witness list. December 9th – Hearing to deny House Republican witnesses.

– Hearing to deny House Republican witnesses. December 13th – House recesses for Christmas break.

No idea when Adam Schiff’s House Impeachment Inquiry report (written by Lawfare) will be delivered. [ I do mean Literally written by Lawfare]

No idea when the HJC Impeachment Hearings will be held, or if they will just go straight to a House vote on impeachment.

Obviously Chairman Nadler is in a hurry.

