HOW TO WRITE TO THE CARDINALS ABOUT THE PROBLEM OF FRANCIS WITHOUT GETTING EXCOMMUNICATED

Thursday, January 02, 2020

Canon Law Expert: How to Write to the Cardinals about Francis without getting Excommunicated?

Canon law expert Br. Alexis Bugnolo’s advice on how to writing letters to the cardinals without risking “any possible canonical counter-attack on the grounds of schism, heresy or the violation of canon law, because as you can see from the cases of the Scottish Hermits and Father Minutella and Dr. Galat, the Bergoglians are very quick on the excommunication tactic”:

Regarding the suggestion to writ is only necessary that one Cardinal declare the See impeded and ask the College of Bishops to intervene, we do not actually have to convince 40 to 70 Cardinals.



But it must be done in such a way as to avoid any possible canonical counter-attack on the grounds of schism, heresy or the violation of canon law, because as you can see from the cases of the Scottish Hermits and Father Minutella and Dr. Galat, the Bergoglians are very quick on the excommunication tactic to destroy reputations and prevent actions of true Catholic dialogue.



So the first step would be a general petition, such as,



I the undersigned believe that it is now opportune that the Cardinals and/or Bishops discuss the problems in the Church which are emanating from the Vatican, for there, there is a man who was elected pope, who still comports himself as a pope but does not govern the Church since he renounced the ministry, and then there is another man who was elected pope, who does not comport himself as a pope but attacks the Deposit of the Faith.



Such a statement should be acceptable to all Catholics, and avoid any canonical reprisals. From the list of who signs we assemble a list of the experts who agree on that first step and then prepare a formal letter to all the Cardinals and then to all the Bishops.



Sincerely in Saint Francis,repairer of Christ’s Church,



Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.Fred Martinez at 4:57 PM