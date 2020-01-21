THE TIMES THEY ARE A'CHANGING !!!

OUR LORD TOLD US TO READ THE SIGNS OF THE TIMES.

A diocese smells the coffee: starts planning for decline of the Novus Ordo and growth of the TLM

Posted on 20 January 2020 by Fr. John Zuhlsdorf

A sink hole.

The numbers are going to drop big time, both at the altar and in the pews.

What are we going to do with our churches and other buildings?

Some dioceses are starting to think inside the box labelled “T”.

However, a group that is steadily growing are those who want Tradition. The TLM is growing.

A friend of mine used to say provocatively that one day the Novus Ordo would disappear and only the TLM would remain. I didn’t buy that at the time. These days, I’m not so sure.

Frankly, as I have written before, I think that when the sink hole opens two groups will remain strong and vibrant: evangelical converts and charismatics and, on the other hand, traditionalists. Eventually these two groups will move closer and closer together and start to cross pollinate. As a matter of fact, I think that it is already happening.

There will be some tentions in that contact, but the results will prove to be amazing. I might see them in my life, but… who knows? Motus in finem velocior.

So, I – who am President of the Tridentine Mass Society of the Diocese of Madison – am pretty chuffed by a Tweet I spotted today in my feed. Take a look.JuventutemDC@juventutemDC

We’d like to highlight this encouraging item from Windsor Latin Mass via @AlexanderBegin, which is a welcome bit of good news, and which we hope is a realization not confined to just that one chancery.@SteveSkojec @Juventutem_MI @FIJuventutem @fatherz @LMSChairman https://twitter.com/AlexanderBegin/status/1219026089399537665 …

Alex Begin@AlexanderBeginIn the January 19, 2020 Tridentine Community News: Musical Talent Hidden in Our Midst; Priest Training in Saginaw; Third of Four London Episodes of Extraordinary Faith Now Viewable on YouTube and Vimeo; Interesting Chancery Perspectivehttp://www.windsorlatinmass.org/wtnews/200119.pdf …55 4:46 PM – Jan 19, 2020 Twitter Ads info and privacy33 people are talking about this

In some places churches are being entrusted to traditional groups. Those churches are being saved from closure and loss.

Traditional sacred worship and traditional preaching with strong dedication to works of mercy.

Watch what happens!

We have to think inside the box again.

About Fr. John Zuhlsdorf

