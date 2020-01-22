HERE IS A MUST WATCH VIDEO

HERE IS THE INFORMATION ABOUT THE DEMONSTRATION BY A GROUP OF PROMINANT LAY CATHOLICS IN FRONT OF THE EPISCOPAL PALACE OF GERMAN CARDINAL MARX
Bishop Rene Henry, This past weekend I joined other prominent traditional Catholic leaders to participate in a prayerful protest outside the the German Bishop’s Conference in Munich.

This act of charity was aimed at Cardinal Reinhard Marx and the rest of the German bishops to urge them to stop teaching heresy, repent of their ways, and to confirm lay Catholics in the faith. Michael J. Matt, long-time editor of the Remnant and a friend to LifeSiteNews, was there.

Tune in to hear his clarion call for Catholics to step up and defend the faith!


