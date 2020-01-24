A CLOUD APPEARS ON THE HORIZON OF THE IMPENDING INSTALLATION OF THE NEW ARCHBISHOP OF PHILADELPHIA

Does New Philly Archbishop Perez agree with Francis that the Church Moral Teachings can “Evolves”? 

On October 4, 2019, the Cleveland Diocese website revealed that the newly Francis appointed Archbishop of Philadelphia Nelson Perez apparently believes with Francis that the Church “evolves.” Perez’s diocese website reported:

“The Church grows and evolves over time, the pope wrote in his exhortation. Bishop Perez  said that is what keeps the Church vibration and relevant.”
(dioceseofcleveland.org, “Be involved in the Church, bishop tells young people at First Friday Club of Greater Akron, October 4, 2019)

In the post Perez appeared to speak against the “values” of “abortion” and “gender identity” as against the “values of the Church.”

Perez, in using Personalist value language terminology which implies change is possible in speaking of the Church’s infallible unchangeable teachings against abortion and homosexuality, appears to be saying it’s possible that the Church’s moral unchangeable teachings can “evolve.”

Will Francis appointed Archbishop Perez affirm unambiguously that the Church’s teachings on abortion, homosexuality and Communion for adulterers can never change unless one is in schism from the unchangeable truths of the Church established by Jesus Christ which is the Catholic Church?

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
