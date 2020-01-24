UNBELIEVABLE PRO-LIFE MARCH IN WASHING ON JANUARY 24 BUT SEEING IS BELIEVING IN THIS CASE, WATCH THE VIDEO

Posted on January 24, 2020 by

Amazing Time-Lapse Video Shows Thousands and Thousands of Pro-Life People Marching for Life

NATIONAL   STEVEN ERTELT   JAN 24, 2020   |   6:32PM    WASHINGTON, DC 

An amazing new time-lapse video shows thousands upon thousands of pro-life people marching for life through the streets of Washington D.C during today’s March for Life.

It’s always difficult to capture the exact number of people who participate in the March for Life ,the rally and various pro-life events in the nation’s capital throughout the day.

But this tremendous video gives you a visual glimpse of the tremendous outpouring of pro-life support for the March for Life as it streams through the streets of the nation’s capital.

Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins released a time-lapsed video of the March for Life, taken from a strategic vantage point that SFLA scouted before the March.

https://www.lifenews.com/2020/01/24/amazing-time-lapse-video-shows-hundreds-of-thousands-of-pro-life-people-marching-for-life/
  
Amazing Time-Lapse Video Shows Thousands and Thousands of Pro-Life People Marching for Life

