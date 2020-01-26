EVEN IF THE BIDENS, FATHER AND SON, DO NOT HAVE TO TESTIFY TO THEIR PARTICIPATION IN CORRUPTION IN UKRAINE IN THE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL IN THE SENATE, Joe Biden HAS JUST DRIVEN THE LAST NAIL IN THE COFFIN OF HIS PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRATIONS WITH HIS PROCLAMATION THAT "TRANSGENDER EQUALITY IS THE CIVIL RIGHTS ISSUE OF OUR TIME" NOT ABORTION

BREITBART

Joe Biden: ‘Transgender Equality Is the Civil Rights Issue of Our Time’

NEIL MUNRO

26 Jan 2020

“Transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time,” says a tweet issued Saturday from Joe Biden’s campaign.

The declaration comes as Biden strives to keep ahead of Bernie Sanders, who has a long history of supporting legal rights and status for people who say they are transgender. Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330)✔@JoeBiden

Let’s be clear: Transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time. There is no room for compromise when it comes to basic human rights.

The text implies Biden, if elected president, would fully enforce the transgender ideology on 325 million Americans, whether in sports, the military, K-12 schools, and healthcare.

The ideology says people have the government-enforced right to be treated as male or female according to their sense of “gender identity.”

But Biden’s tweet also threatens to create a new fissure in the Democrats’ ranks between the influential pro-transgender movement and the small but growing movement of “gender critical” feminists.

The gender-critical feminists argue women’s rights can exist only if the government’s recognizes women’s sex, biology, and physiology, regardless of any person’s sense of male or female “gender.”Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330)✔@JoeBiden · Jan 25, 2020

Let’s be clear: Transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time. There is no room for compromise when it comes to basic human rights.Tara@Tara_lyn1

You just lost my vote. If all the Dems insist on sacrificing women’s and girls’ sex-based protections to transrights activists, they will lose, and they should lose. Whoever protects sex, not “gender identity,” in Title IX has my vote.230 6:03 PM – Jan 25, 2020 Twitter Ads info and privacy25 people are talking about this

Many other political priorities have been labeled as “the civil rights issue of our time,” including education, transportation, and pro-life policies.Neil Munro✔@NeilMunroDC

