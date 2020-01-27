This post exposes another element of the Bergoglian mafia and reveals such men of the mafia for who they are: liars, hypocrites, deceivers and sheep in wolves clothing. They roam free in the beautiful gardens of the Church, but they are the Anti church destroying the faith of many Catholics

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: THE RAVING BERGOGLIAN AT ARS, FRANCE

JANUARY 27, 2020

FROM ROME EDITOR

This incident took place in 2018 and is public knowledge in Italy.

FromRome.Info makes it known, now to the English speaking world.

Dear Editor of FromRome.Info,

I am writing you to expose another element of the Bergoglian mafia and knowing such men of the mafia for who they are: liars, hypocrites, deceivers and sheeps in wolves clothing. They roam free in the beautiful gardens of the Church, but they are the Anti church. They often go unchecked, and one in particular, is the man (difficult to call him Father) Patrice Chocholski, a servant of Satan who has been planted as a “successor” of a saintly Parish Pastor, but far from it. He is the pastor of the parish in Ars that belonged to none other than one of satan’s greatest enemy, the great St. John Vianney.

After I read this article here published by the wonderful Bishop Rene Gracida (on his blog Abyssum) that mentions this Fr. Patrice Chocholski, I think this is the perfect time Catholics REALLY know who this man is.

He is an enemy of Pope Benedict XVI and pro Benedict Catholics.

Please watch this Youtube video of Fr. Patrice Chocholski by clicking HERE: (if you don’t understand the Italian language spoken in the video, I’ll summarize what happens below)

This demon, Patrice Chocholski (sorry I can’t call him anything else), in the video above, pretends to come out in front of the Church of Ars to welcome a group of Catholic pilgrims from Palermo, Italy, only to surprise them with the news that he was expecting them, to mock their tour guide, none other than the heroic Fr. Alessandro Minutella. Chocholski mocks them calling Fr. Minutella a “heretic,” and also calling them heretics, preventing their entrance into the Church of St. John Vianney, He begins to shout that Bergoglio is the only pope, to the point of laughing at the group and jumping, shouting and waving his hands around like a complete moron, saying “Long live the pope!”

If this does not make your blood boil, what does? What will? When will God move you to begin denouncing these ravenous wolves that appear so tender outwardly?

Lastly, why am I bringing this up? Well, besides the Knights of Columbus sponsoring this man’s tour to the U.S. with St. John Vianney’s relics. See here. I also saw EWTN Fr. Mitch Pacwa interviewing the man See here. If you haven’t realized that the enemies of the True Church and the True Pope run your institutions, you need to wake up, open your eyes, and start blowing their covers!!

Signed,

Outraged Catholic

________

COMMENTARY

Catholics who hold that Pope Benedict XVI is still the pope because he never posited a juridical act whereby he separated himself from the petrine munus are clearly neither Schismatics nor Heretics. They are not schismatic, since they remain in union with the true pope. They are not heretics, because canonical irregularities or opinions about such things does not make one a heretic. Even if they judge that the statements made by Bergoglio are formally heresy, or that he is a pertinacious heretic, such a position is not heresy, because the Church Herself has always taught that the faithful are free to denounce heresy, are free to uphold the Faith and has never censured the opinion that a pope can be a heretic as heretical. Father Patrice therefore has gravely calumniated the reputation of these faithful pilgrims, but at least he had the sense to allow them entrance after this brief controversy.

