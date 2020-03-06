Bishop Athanasius Schneider IS WRONG !!!

Thursday, March 05, 2020

2018 Ryan Grant: Doctor of the Church St. Robert Bellarmine says Bp. Schneider is Wrong

Bishop Athanasius Schneider claims that the Church cannot depose a manifest heretical pope.

In 2018, Latin language expert Ryan Grant in a talk against Sedevantists apparently said Doctor of the Church St. Robert Bellarmine disagrees with Schneider:

“If the pope were a manifest heretic and he ceased to be pope as soon as the Church through a council… that is once they defined the crime, the penalty has already been imposed, so everyone now knows he is not the pope. Now the Church can depose him and elect a new pope and that is essentially Bellarmine’s teaching… “

“… The separation from the man from the office. But it can’t be carried out until the crime has been defined… It’s not likely to happen… [But, its] the Church not [Sedevantist] bloggers [who do it]… But they [Sedevantists] will argue all the bishops are heretical. Then you go back to Bellarmine… It’s in chapter 11 in “Church Militant”: ‘The pope and all the universal bishops can’t defect.'”

(YouTube, Sensus Fidelium, “Exploration of St. Bellarmine’s Theology ~ Ryan Grant, December 29, 2018, 130:30-1:33.03)

The translator of Bellarmine into English Grant apparently is saying that all the worldwide Catholic bishops can’t “defect” or all become heretics as the Sedevantists agrue so the faithful, that is non-heretical, bishops can by the teachings of Bellarmine depose a manifest heretical pope in a council.

It appears Grant is saying according to Doctor of the Church St. Robert Bellarmine that Bishop Schneider is wrong.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Posted by Fred Martinez at 9:35 PM Email ThisBlogThis!Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to Pinterest

3 comments:::

Aqua said…

Those like Grant and his cigar pal Skojec likely understand St. Bellarmine well. They just don’t like the implications in regards the situation right now. Great theory. Nice discussion point. Makes for a wonderful Doctoral dissertation. But this is real!



St. Bellarmine means action. He means decisive response to an actual illegal act and an actual invalid a Conclave and an actual schism with the visible heretic antiPope and the heretic Bishops with him and to separate from the visible heretic Church united with the illegal antipope.



St. Bellarmine means stepping off the Boat, onto the waves because Christ beckons us to act in Faith for Him.



It’s cowardice. They are like “patriots” who talk a good talk until the enemy appears on the horizon.



7:15 AM

Alexis Bugnolo said…

Marco Tosatti, the famous Vaticanista, has broken with Trad Inc, and published a refutation of Schneider



https://fromrome.info/2020/03/06/russo-to-schneider-we-must-believe-benedict-when-he-says-he-is-still-the-pope/



7:58 AM

Aqua said…

If the “Pope”, in his manifest merciful wisdom, decrees that because communion is a shared “meal”, and because there is a shortage of Priests, and because we live in a new era of mercy and understanding …. therefore …. henceforth communion shall be a loaf of sliced bread on a series of tables around the sanctuary; everyone is to proceed to the nearest table and grab a slice for himself. The Cardinals, the Vatican, the Bishops of the world all applaud the merciful Pope who brings Jesus to us in such an approachable and modern, relatable way.



The “Pope” has spoken. Must we obey? Do we obey and grab a slice every Sunday until such future time (perhaps not in our lifetime – too bad for us) as a more faithful Pope and faithful Bishops and Priests and Vatican collect to condemn this past practice?



Really, what will it take? They are literally bowing down to Baal and admitting heretics and sodomites to communion. My example is not far off. Bp. Schneider and Trad inc.™️ sanctimoniously demand with furrowed brow we submit. Sorrow and woe is ok. But, submit. We have no right to question the Pope who gives us Eucharistic sliced Wonder Bread (Baals, sodomites, homosexuals, clowns etc).



Sorry, did not sign up for that. Tradition and authority under God and the Saints. That. Hard pass on the freak show. My eyes and conscience do not deceive me. Popes and Bishops are not Gods and Demi-Gods. They are men and subject to sin and depravity like us all. But Tradition is firm and unchanging. It judges them now.9:12 AM