RIGHT ON SCHEDULE, THE DEMOCRATS RISE TO THE OCCASION. THEY ORIGINATED THE SLOGAN, "NEVER LET A CRISIS GO TO WASTE". THEY SEE THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC AS THE OPPORTUNITY TO PASS LEGISLATION THAT OSTENSIBLY WILL HELP VICTIMS BUT IN REALITY WILL CREATE A NEW CLASS OF CITIZENS WHO WILL BE DEPENDENT ON THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AND INDIRECTLY, DEPENDENT ON THE DEMOCRAT PARTY

Posted on March 9, 2020 by sundance

Never let a crisis go to waste… And right on cue the Democrats in Washington DC see an opportunity to use the Coronavirus as a tool to spend and expand dependency initiatives.

One of President Trump’s biggest and non-discussed success stories has been his economic policy initiatives allowing people to be financially secure, independent and non-reliant on government hand-outs. However, the financial health and success of Americans is adverse to the political interests of Democrats who structure all of their policy objectives upon creating a dependent citizenry.

Weaponizing Coronavirus now becomes a tool for House Democrats to push-back against economic freedom; diminish the last several years of independence; and return to the era where more people become dependent on government.

It is not a question of “if legislation will happen”, it is simply a matter of “what” legislation will look like. What elements will the Democrats attempt to exploit most? The answer is very predictable when looking at their preferred approach.

Looking at the proclaimed and political preference from Adam Schiff things become clear.

It would appear Democrats plan to create a bailout where people are paid not to work. “Paid sick leave” where the federal government takes over the ‘paying’. This will work well for those who consistently manipulate employment systems to avoid work and take advantage of federal payments to continue their avoidance.

“Enhanced unemployment insurance” is another way to pay people not to work. Extending unemployment benefits into infinity was a key part of Obama’s failed trillion dollar stimulus bill. It also allows Democrats to pay their activists to engage in GOTV efforts, instead of employment, while being paid.

“Low interest loans” to cronies and politically connected business interests allows Democrats to funnel taxpayer funds to their political allies.

“Expanded food assistance” keeps the dependency model working under the false premise of ‘helping’ lower income workers. What food assistance payments actually do is transfer taxpayer funds to Big Agriculture, and Wall Street multinationals, that can then raise prices and gain additional profits. Middle-class workers don’t qualify, but end up paying via taxes and higher prices.

“Free accessible testing” – As we have seen from past ‘free’ programs, nothing is actually free. A testing program sets up Big Pharma and Big Insurance to benefit most via expanded reimbursement rates. “Affordable treatment” does exactly the same.

If you want to find out who would benefit most, simply follow the lobbyist spending:

(Link to 2019 Lobbyist Spending)

Outside groups, often called “special interest groups”, are entities that represent their interests in legislative constructs. These groups are often representing foreign governments, Wall Street multinational corporations, banks, financial groups or businesses; or smaller groups of people with a similar connection who come together and form a larger group under an umbrella of interest specific to their affiliation.

Sometimes the groups are social interest groups; activists, climate groups, environmental interests etc. The social interest groups are usually non-profit constructs who depend on the expenditures of government to sustain their cause or need.

The for-profit groups (mostly business) have a purpose in Washington DC to shape policy, legislation and laws favorable to their interests. They have fully staffed offices just like any business would – only their ‘business‘ is getting legislation for their unique interests.

These groups are filled with highly-paid lawyers who represent the interests of the entity and actually write laws and legislation briefs.

In the modern era this is actually the origination of the laws that we eventually see passed by congress. Within the walls of these buildings within Washington DC is where the ‘sausage’ is actually made.

Again, no elected official is usually part of this law origination process.

Almost all legislation created is not ‘high profile’, they are obscure changes to current laws, regulations or policies that no-one pays attention to. The passage of the general bills within legislation is not covered in media. Ninety-nine percent of legislative activity happens without anyone outside the system even paying any attention to it.

Once the corporation or representative organizational entity has written the law they want to see passed – they hand it off to the lobbyists.

The lobbyists are people who have deep contacts within the political bodies of the legislative branch, usually former House/Senate staff or former House/Senate politicians themselves.

The lobbyist takes the written brief, the legislative construct, and it’s their job to go to congress and sell it.

“Selling it” means finding politicians who will accept the brief, sponsor their bill and eventually get it to a vote and passage. The lobbyist does this by visiting the politician in their office, or, most currently familiar, by inviting the politician to an event they are hosting. The event is called a junket when it involves travel.

Often the lobbying “event” might be a weekend trip to a ski resort, or a “conference” that takes place at a resort. The actual sales pitch for the bill is usually not too long and the majority of the time is just like a mini vacation etc.

The size of the indulgence within the event, the amount of money the lobbyist is spending, is customarily related to the scale of benefit within the bill the sponsoring business entity is pushing. If the sponsoring business or interest group can gain a lot of financial benefit from the legislation they spend a lot on the indulgences.

Recap: Corporations (special interest group) write the legislation. Lobbyists take the law and go find politician(s) to support it. Politicians get support from their peers using tenure and status etc. Eventually, if things go according to norm, the legislation gets a vote.

Within every step of the process there are expense account lunches, dinners, trips, venue tickets and a host of other customary financial way-points to generate/leverage a successful outcome. The amount of money spent is proportional to the benefit derived from the outcome.

The important part to remember is that the origination of the entire process is EXTERNAL to congress.

Congress does not write laws or legislation, special interest groups do. Lobbyists are paid, some very well paid, to get politicians to go along with the need of the legislative group.

When you are voting for a Congressional Rep or a U.S. Senator you are not voting for a person who will write laws. Your rep only votes on legislation to approve or disapprove of constructs that are written by outside groups and sold to them through lobbyists who work for those outside groups.

While all of this is happening the same outside groups who write the laws are providing money for the campaigns of the politicians they need to pass them. This construct sets up the quid-pro-quo of influence, although much of it is fraught with plausible deniability.

This is the way legislation is created.

If your frame of reference is not established in this basic understanding you can often fall into the trap of viewing a politician, or political vote, through a false prism. The modern origin of all legislative constructs is not within congress.

“we’ll have to pass the bill to, well, find out what is in the bill” etc. ~ Nancy Pelosi 2009 “We rely upon the stupidity of the American voter” ~ Johnathan Gruber 2011, 2012.

Once you understand this process you can understand how politicians get rich.

When a House or Senate member becomes educated on the intent of the legislation, they have attended the sales pitch; and when they find out the likelihood of support for that legislation; they can then position their own (or their families) financial interests to benefit from the consequence of passage. It is a process similar to insider trading on Wall Street, except the trading is based on knowing who will benefit from a legislative passage.

The legislative construct passes from K-Street into the halls of congress through congressional committees. The law originates from the committee to the full House or Senate. Committee seats which vote on these bills are therefore more valuable to the lobbyists. Chairs of these committees are exponentially more valuable.

When we understand the business of DC, we understand the difference between legislation with a traditional purpose and modern legislation with a financial and political agenda.