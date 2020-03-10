JORGE BERGOLIO HAS NEVER CONCEALED HIS ADMIRATION FOR THE COMMUNIST RULERS OF RED CHINA BUT HE HAS GONE TOO FAR IN URGING THE ITALIAN GOVERNMENT TO COPY THE TOTALITARIAN POLICIES OF CHINA FOR ITALY

NEWS

THE SUSPENSION OF MASSES IS A BERGOGLIAN OBJECTIVE

MARCH 10, 2020 FROM ROME EDITOR6 COMMENTS

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Riccardo Cascioli is right, there is an air of China now in Italy. Because the Catholic Religion has effectively been suppressed by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference just as it is suppressed in China.

Except that in China there is more religious liberty, in that they have still their public religious services in most other religions!

Everyone knows this will to suppress masses has come from Santa Marta.

Italy has a special legal relationship with the Catholic Church, founded upon the Lateran Pact: a treaty between the Apostolic See and Mussolini which originated the special legal status of the Church in Italy.

In all questions of the meaning of that relationship, the Bishops Conference of Italy defers to the Vatican. Legal Scholars are speaking out: it is clear that the decrees of the Italian government regarding the suspension of all public religious services cannot be understood to apply to the Catholic Church, which in Her own churches is free of all government control in matters of religion.

Thus, what is this will to suppress the Mass and Sacraments? Whence does it come?

I think the answer lies in the admiration that Jorge Mario Bergoglio has for the People’s Republic of China. Several of his ecclesiastical pawns have even gone so far as to praise China as the perfect embodiment of Catholic social teaching.

So, let us figure:

In China the Catholic Church is suppressed. And this is the perfect expression of Catholic Social Teaching.

Therefore, to have the perfect expression of Catholic social teaching, in Italy, you need to …

I think you can finish the comparison.

But obviously, “Catholic social teaching” in the mouth of Bergoglio does not mean what it means in the mouth of Pope Leo XIII.

I predict, not as a prophet, but as someone who has closely observed the modus operandi of Bergoglio, that the suspension of the Sacraments will continue indefinitely.

But when the Government approves, Bergoglio will order the practice of new religious rituals in the churches of Italy, ones which mix things from all the religions of the world. This is the objective of the Abu Dahbi statement. This is the objective of the Amazon Synod. Thus, one must presume it is also the objective of shutting down the Church in Italy, when the Lateran pact gives the Church the right to do the exact opposite.

