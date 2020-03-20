GOOD ADVICE !!!

It is Conchita’s own words (not from a heavenly source).

MESSAGE FROM CONCHITA of GARABANDAL!

I asked Conchita if she would be kind enough to offer some words of advice to all of us, in this troubling times. Here is her words:

“God is detaching us from the securities of this world. In the silence of the Church or in our house, we are now able to make an examination of conscience so we can clean what prevents us from hearing the Voice of God clearly. With sincerity we can ask God to tell us what He wants of us today, and continue to do that every day. And spend as much time as possible with God at church or somewhere in your home or where you find the silence. He is all we need.”