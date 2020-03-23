LENTEN READING, STUDY AND PRAYER

HOME STUDYDEGREE PROGRAMSCREDO RCIA PROGRAMRECOMMENDED READING EVENTSALL EVENTSBY REGIONCALENDARTHOMISTIC CIRCLES AT DHSCONFERENCE FOR PRIESTSSUMMER PROGRAMSCAMPUSESAQUINAS 101 PODCAST ABOUTTHE THOMISTIC INSTITUTESTORE – NEW!ORDER OF PREACHERSCONTACT USMAILING LISTDONATE

St. Thomas Aquinas teaches that God always brings good out of evil.



Here at the Thomistic Institute, we’re taking that to heart. That’s why we’re launching our live streaming Quarantine Lectures. We’ll keep it going until the quarantine is lifted! (Schedule and details below.)



Will you join us? Click below to sign up for real-time live streaming lectures that will elevate your extra time at home. You’ll love the perspective you gain because of what you learn.

Sign up below and you’ll:

Gain a spiritual perspective on your faith, aided by the wisdom of St. Thomas Aquinas

Actively participate in each lecture: ask live questions by video or chat, join post-lecture discussion groups, and participate in instant polling, via Zoom. (Or just watch on YouTube Live or Facebook Live)

ask live questions by video or chat, join post-lecture discussion groups, and participate in instant polling, via Zoom. (Or just watch on YouTube Live or Facebook Live) Get regular updates and links for all Quarantine Lecture events

Be automatically registered for our live streaming Holy Week Retreat

If you register now, we’ll send you a free electronic copy of our new prayer book: Prayers in Time of Plague. It’s a great spiritual aid for anyone looking for classic Catholic prayers from our long tradition of prayers in times of plague, sickness, and spiritual trials.



Know that we at the Thomistic Institute are praying for all of you, every day. (Please pray for us, too!)STUDENTS: CLICK HERE NON-STUDENTS: CLICK HERE

UPCOMING EVENTS IN THE QUARANTINE LECTURES SERIES

FeaturedMAR26Quarantine Lectures – Grace and Anxiety: Spiritual Growth in a Time of Turmoil

A live-streamed lecture by Fr. Dominic Legge, O.P.QUARANTINE LECTURESMAR31Quarantine Lectures – Plagues: What We Can Learn From the Bible

A live-streamed lecture by Fr. Anthony Giambrone, O.P.QUARANTINE LECTURESAPR2Quarantine Lectures – The Presence of God in a Season of Solitude

A live-streamed lecture by Fr. James Brent, O.P.QUARANTINE LECTURESAPR6Quarantine Lectures – What is Health for the Soul?

A live-streamed lecture by Fr. John Corbett, O.P.QUARANTINE LECTURESAPR7Quarantine Lectures: A Catholic Guide to Passing Through Death to Eternal Life

A live-streamed lecture by Fr. Thomas Petri, O.P. QUARANTINE LECTURESDONATECAMPUS CHAPTERS

THE THOMISTIC INSTITUTE – 487 MICHIGAN AVE NE – WASHINGTON, DC – 20017

202-495-3826

Powered by Squarespace