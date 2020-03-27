Do we have “faith like a grain of mustard seed!”

“Amen I say to you, that whosoever shall say to this mountain, Be thou removed and be cast into the sea, and shall not stagger in his heart, but believe, that whatsoever he saith shall be done; it shall be done unto him. [24] Therefore I say unto you, all things, whatsoever you ask when ye pray, believe that you shall receive; and they shall come unto you.” [Mk. 11:23-24]

“… Amen I say to you, if you have faith as a grain of mustard seed, you shall say to this

mountain, Remove from hence hither, and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible to

you.” [Mt. 17:19]; and “… if you shall say to this mountain, Take up and cast thyself into the sea,

it shall be done.” [Mt. 21:21]

“Because I go to the Father: and whatsoever you shall ask the Father in my name, that will I

do: that the Father may be glorified in the Son. If you shall ask me anything in my name, that I

will do.” [Jn. 14: 13-15]

How big is our own faith? Do we know if it is at least “like to a grain of mustard seed?”

Either way, let us ask God the Father, in the Name of His Son Jesus Christ our Redeemer, to give

us faith “like to a grain of mustard seed.” He promised He will do it. Don’t hesitate for any

reason.

Then, let us use our collective faith immediately to ask God the Father, in the name of Jesus

Christ, to halt the spread of this evil, Satanic COVID-19 absolutely dead in its tracks – no later

than Mercy Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Imagine the global impact if this virus simply disappeared! Think of the conversions that would

result, with no possible explanation but that God ‘delivered the world from this evil.’

For me, I will add just one extra “Our Father” to my daily prayers for this intention. Why just

one? Jesus gave us this prayer, which includes the following: “…deliver us from evil.” This virus

is evil. And Jesus would not have given us a prayer that God the Father did not intend to

answer! One said with faith should be sufficient. But just in case my faith still remains smaller

than a grain of mustard seed, I will say one extra “Our Father” daily through April 19, 2020, and

each day I will first ask for faith “like unto a grain of mustard seed.”

There we have it! This virus is evil. The Gospels give us guidance. Jesus taught us how to pray,

and He promised us that if we have even a small amount of faith (the size of a mustard seed)

that we could move mountains. We have been given the tools and it is up to us to use them.

Please join me however you are moved, in imploring God to deliver us from this evil virus and

lead many souls to conversion as a result. God is True to his Word. Let us expect a miracle!

Jeremiah Bernard