OPEN OUR CHURCHES

Our pro-life reporting is being attacked. So is the truth. We can’t back down in the fight against abortion! Dioceses across the world have closed their churches and banned access to the sacraments.



Dr. Janet Smith, a former professor at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Michigan, has written an open letter calling on bishops to do everything they can to keep our churches open and to ensure the laity can receive the sacraments during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Click below to watch her explain why this is so very much needed at this time.



Add your name to Dr. Smith’s open letter to the bishops here: https://weareaneasterpeople.com



Add your name to LifeSite’s petition to the bishops here: https://lifepetitions.com/petition/urgent-appeal-to-our-bishops-fight-to-make-sacraments-more-available-to-your-faithfulWATCH NOW