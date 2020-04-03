WHAT IS JORGE BERGOLIO????

Posted on April 3, 2020

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The Screen shots speak for themselves. Do a google for, “pope benedict”

Here is a close up:

Now, do a google for “pope francis”. I do not think you need a close up to see it.

For Google.com, Pope Francis is sufficient. No title defines him, though they do not deny in the text of the google card, that he is sovereign of the Vatican City State. But Francis, for Google is something unique and superior to titles.

We saw this yesterday in the Pontificio Annuario, the official Vatican Year Book, which put Bergoglio’s name above all his titles, and labeled those titles as “historical”.

I think it is obvious that the New World Order is preparing a new title and new office for Bregoglio. In the mean time they are trying hard to make you forget the old titles which he claims.

For us Catholics, if no one wants to call him the Vicar of Christ any longer, then why should we regard him as such?

Many Catholics have been telling you that for 7 years. Maybe it is time to listen.

