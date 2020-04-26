GOD BLESS MAYOR MARTIN HICKS OF GRANTS, New Mexico!!!

Sunday, April 26, 2020

Hero New Mexico Mayor Rebels Against Democrat Governor’s Tyrannical Police State Lockdown

I was born and baptized in Grants, New Mexico. I have never been prouder of my birthplace. Grants Mayor Martin Hicks is the first mayor in the United States to stand up for the people against the tyrannical Democrat government of his state saying:

“[H]e’s giving businesses permission to reopen on Monday and is ordering the police force in the city of about 9,000 people to prevent any State Police officers from issuing lockdown violation citations.”

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/governor-killing-us-totally-killing-us-new-mexico-mayor-vows-reopen-city-next-week-video/%5D

This is open rebellion against the tyranny of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State Police. The heroic mayor has ordered his Grants’ police force to “prevent” the State Police from enforcing the unconstitutional lockdown:

“The governor is killing us. She’s totally killing us,” Hicks said. “So we have no choice. So right now, we are reopening. Let State Police come down here.”

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/governor-killing-us-totally-killing-us-new-mexico-mayor-vows-reopen-city-next-week-video/%5D

The rebellion against the coronavirus hysteria oppression has begun.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Mass and the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Fred Martinez at 3:51 PM Share

1 comment:

Aqua3:55 PM“Let ‘em come down here”.



Kind of like the old Alamo saying – “Come and take it!”.



Consent of the governed, it always comes down to that in our Constitutional Republic, Consent of the governed.



“Consent withdrawn”!Reply