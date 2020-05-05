I INVITE YOU TO JOIN ME IN PRAYING A NOVENA WITH THE ROSARY EACH DAY BEGINNING TODAY AND GOING ON THROUGH MAY 13TH.

NOVENA – To Be Prayed May 5th – May 13th
FIRST DAY – May 5th
ALL: In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.
My God, I believe, I adore, I hope, and I love Thee! I beg pardon for those who do not believe, do not adore, do not hope, and do not love Thee.
.
LEADER: Thank you Lord Jesus for the gift of Your Mother. May we honor her as You honor her. As your servant, St. Louis de Montfort, said, “She is not the Sun, which by the brightness of its rays blinds us because of our weakness, but she is fair and gentle as the moon, which receives the light of the Sun, and tempers it to make it more suitable to our capacity.” May we walk hand-in-hand with her into Your arms.
ALL: Holy, holy, holy Mary, Virgin Mother of God, who comes again and again to her children to turn their hearts to her Son. Pray for us! Our Lady of Fatima, Our Lady of the Rosary, Our Lady Mystical Rose, pray for us!
In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
Pray the Rosary
After viewing the video of the Angel of Columbia, I had many thoughts and prayers for the Anawim of this world,,,and I asked the Lord, what can I do? What is my mission in life, now that I am old too.? Saying the Rosary, Sorrowful Mysteries, I felt a true connection with those old ones …much like Christ did when He cried ; My God! My God! why have You forsaken Me?
What is Your Will for me now, Lord? How can I help? What is my mission now, at this moment??
His reply; your mission is Prayer.
God grant that I fulfil His Will for me,,,today and forever how long He wants.
It’s true that I miss sharing / teaching the faith to teens, adults and whoever would listen…but perhaps that is in the future….for now Prayer is what I must do.
Viva Christo Rey!!!
I join you in this Novena