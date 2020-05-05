I INVITE YOU TO JOIN ME IN PRAYING A NOVENA WITH THE ROSARY EACH DAY BEGINNING TODAY AND GOING ON THROUGH MAY 13TH.

NOVENA – To Be Prayed May 5th – May 13th

FIRST DAY – May 5th

ALL: In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.

My God, I believe, I adore, I hope, and I love Thee! I beg pardon for those who do not believe, do not adore, do not hope, and do not love Thee.

.

LEADER: Thank you Lord Jesus for the gift of Your Mother. May we honor her as You honor her. As your servant, St. Louis de Montfort, said, “She is not the Sun, which by the brightness of its rays blinds us because of our weakness, but she is fair and gentle as the moon, which receives the light of the Sun, and tempers it to make it more suitable to our capacity.” May we walk hand-in-hand with her into Your arms.

ALL: Holy, holy, holy Mary, Virgin Mother of God, who comes again and again to her children to turn their hearts to her Son. Pray for us! Our Lady of Fatima, Our Lady of the Rosary, Our Lady Mystical Rose, pray for us!

In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Pray the Rosary