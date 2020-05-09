GOD HELP US!!! WHILE THE MOTHER CAN BE FAULTED FOR HAVING HER LITTLE CHILDREN WITH HER AS SHE DEMONSTRATED, THERE CAN BE NO EXCUSE FOR THE AUSTRALIAN POLICE ARRESTING THE MOTHER AND FORCIBLY TAKING HER TO THE POLICE STATION. HERE IN THE United States SIMILAR VIOLATIONS OF OUR FIRST AMENDMENT FREEDOM RIGHTS ARE OCCURING MORE AND MORE

NEWS

IN AUSTRALIA, MOTHER PROTESTING COVID-19 TYRANNY, ARRESTED & CHILD RIPPED FROM HER ARMS

MAY 9, 2020

#BREAKING: Mother ARRESTED and her child ripped from her arms in Sydney today.



For breaching lockdown laws.



That she was protesting.

The tweet is incorrect. She was not arrested for violating lockdown, she was arrested for calling for citizens to stand up for her rights.

Even more, the police dishonestly attempt to block bystanders from filming the crime perpetrated by the police against the fundamental human rights of the mother and child.

These police are no better than the Gestapo.