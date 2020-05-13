THE CURE IS MORE DEADLY THAN THE DISEASE

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Germany: “Lockdown… Apparently Cost more Lives [than COVID-19]…’Cause Unimaginable Suffering'”

It appears that the totalitarian lockdowns may kill more the coronavirus.

Tichys Einblick revealed that a leaked impact assessment from the German Ministry of the Interior says that the lockdown may kill more than the COVID-19.

Lockdown Sceptics reported:

“The following is a translation of a press release put out by Tichys Einblick, a German magazine”

“The lockdown and the measures taken by the German federal and central governments to contain the coronavirus apparently cost more lives – for example of cancer patients – than those actually killed by it. This is the result of an internal analysis by the “Protection of Critical Infrastructures” unit in the Federal Ministry of the Interior which has been made available to members of the ministry’s crisis team and leaked to Tichys Einblick magazine.”

“The 86-page paper with its critical evaluations – for example, of the data submitted by the Robert Koch Institute – has since been dismissed by the ministry as being an “isolated individual opinion”. According to information from Tichy’s Einblick, the paper’s author – a senior official at the ministry”

“– has now been suspended.”

“The study claims that the decisions of the ministry’s crisis team are exaggerated and that they cause more damage than they avoid.”

‘At the moment, supposedly protective measures cause further serious damage every day, financially as well as medically. They supposedly even cause a large number of avoidable deaths. It is the crisis management that has to be held responsible for this,” the author writes. “Coronavirus essentially kills people who would statistically have died anyway because they had reached the end of their lives and their weakened bodies could no longer bear additional everyday stress factors. The danger of Covid-19 was therefore overestimated.’

“With Covid-19, there have been no more than 250,000 deaths worldwide over this quarter of the year, while the 2017–18 flu outbreak alone claimed 1.5 million lives. ‘The risk is obviously not bigger than with many other viruses, so we have probably been dealing with a global, yet unnoticed, false alarm all along.’”

“Even worse: ‘The collateral damage is now higher than the apparent benefit.’”

“The seriously ill will die due to a lack of treatment because intensive care beds are now reserved for coronavirus patients. Operations are being postponed. ‘The deaths caused by that cannot be assessed seriously, yet experts already assume that there are between 5,000 and up to 125,000 patients who will die or have already died due to postponed surgery.’”

“The paper also sees a higher death rate as a result of the coronavirus measures in nursing: ‘The forced reduction of care in nursing homes in March and April 2020 will have caused premature deaths. For 3.5 million people in need of care, an additional death rate of 0.1% would result in 3,500 additional deaths. In the absence of more precise estimates, it is not known whether there are more or fewer.’”

“The data provided by the Robert Koch Institute used by the ministry’s crisis team as the basis for their decision-making are criticized as being unusable: ‘The ratings are often speculative, sometimes implausible. Unfortunately, the crisis team’s evaluations rely solely on these data.’ It is necessary to improve the data so that the pandemic can ‘finally be assessed with reasonable accuracy’”.

“Conclusion: ‘The actual crisis management and the actions by the political decision-makers could be causing gigantic preventable damage for our society that could far exceed the potential damage of the coronavirus itself and could in the process cause unimaginable suffering.’” [https://lockdownsceptics.org/analysis-by-a-senior-official-at-the-german-ministry-of-the-interior/]

Moreover, it appears that the totalitarian lockdowns could kill many more than could be killed by the coronavirus by starvation.

Worldwide Deaths from January 1 to March 25, 2020:

21,297 – Death by Coronavirus 2,382,324 – Death by Hunger(Source: http://www.worldometer.info)

The WorldOMeter says the death toll is over two million people worldwide dying of hunger so far this year which could increase dramatically due to the totalitarian coronavirus lockdowns.

According to The Guardian, the coronavirus “[c]urbs on the movement of people, because of the lockdown, also threatens to create shortages of farm labour at a crucial time of year for many crops” which “could double [the] number of people going hungry.”

Another reason for this The Guardian reported is because “[f]ood supplies across the world will be ‘massively disrupted’ according to “some of the world’s biggest food companies have warned.” (The Guardian, “Coronavirus could double number of people going hungry,” April 9, 2020)

It appears that the totalitarian lockdowns are not just anti-Christian and unconstitutional, but also could kill many more than could be killed by the coronavirus.

Are the coronavirus lockdowns a kind of genocide against the poor on a worldwide basis by the media, the globalists and the cowardly conservative world leaders?

Headlines across the globe show this may already be happening:

“Divided [India] Delhi under lockdown: ‘If coronavirus doesn’t kill me, hunger will'(The Guardian, March 2020)

“Navajo Nation [in the United States]: Fears of hunger as COVID-19 lockdown to intensify”(Al Jazeera, April 8, 2020)

“In Zimbabwe, ‘you win coronavirus or you win starvation”(ABC News, March 14, 2020)

The above ABC News article showed that dying from the coronavirus is a minor concern for Africans compared to the real concern of dying from hunger:

“‘It’s better to get coronavirus while looking for money than to sit at home and die from hunger,’ Kampira said, to the loud approval from other vendors.”

Are the American and world leaders by their totalitarian lockdowns willing to kill Kampira and possibly millions like him by starvation?

Are all the leftist American and world leaders as well as the cowardly conservative world leaders who have issued the totalitarian lockdowns willing to commit a type of starvation genocide against the poorest of the poor on a worldwide basis?

Are they willing to become like Joseph Stalin who killed millions by starvation in the Ukraine in 1932-33?

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Mass and the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

