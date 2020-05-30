WHAT IS THE SOURCE OF THE THINKING OF THE HIERARCHY WHICH HAS DEPRIVED THE FAITHFUL OF THE SACRAMENTS AT THE VERY TIME WHEN THEY NEEDED THEM MORE THAN EVER BEFORE?????

“The almost universal capitulation of the Church hierarchy to the idea that the protection of our health and welfare from the ravaging forces of the present pandemic requires almost total suppression of the Sacraments, while at the same time requiring a “religious” subjection of mind and will to the “wisdom” and “science” of governments and their Health Boards or Institutes, is only the most recent sign of such impotency and prostitution of the Church before the world.

As we have pointed out repeatedly, the ultimate source of this prostitution lies in an intellectual surrender to the world of reductive science, and a consequent taking precedence of man’s evolutionary becoming over the Being and Grace of God. We rightly consider this it to be an ominous sign of much worse things to come. But we also need to understand that what is now occurring within the Church, and with the hierarchy, is not something which is radically new and unexpected.

St. Peter writes, “Dearly beloved, think not strange the burning heat which is to try you, as if some new thing happened to you.” (1 Pet. 4: 12).  St. Peter is here speaking of all the suffering and persecution that is destined to come upon us, and the necessity of shouldering these crosses in our following of our Christ. But this passage would also seem singularly appropriate for helping us to understand that the present crisis in the Church is not a “new thing’, but rather is something which has very specific historical causes. As the popular saying goes, “it is a case long in the making”.

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
  1. Mary Anne says:
    May 30, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    The source of their thinking comes from hell. What else could it be? We are deprived of the Sacraments just when we need them the most. Isn’t this an example of the top down maneuver of satan ? Not many talk about it anymore much to the delight of the Enemy!

