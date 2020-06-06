SOILENT GREEN – MEMORIES OF THINGS PAST AND AWARENESS OF THINGS FUTURE IN THE PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CALIFORNIA

CALIFORNIA RIGHT TO LIFE COMMITTEE, INC

California TAKING OVER THE FUNERAL BUSINESS?

Camille Giglio

5/6/2020. Walnut Creek, While researching another bill, I came across this horror. AB2592, by Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, entitled Reduction of human remains and the disposition of reduced human remains. Shades of the old movie Soilent Green.

Call your local Assembly member and urge a NO Vote.

The purpose is very likely for the disposal of human bodies following state organized Assisted Suicide, Palliative Care death events.

This, like AB2581, beginning at 1:00 PM will be heard on the Assembly floor Monday, June 8th. It is # 42 on the list (AB2581 is #41) on order of being heard,

Official partial summary of the bill’s content:.

The bill would authorize the State Department of Public Health to accept applications for approval of reduction chambers for use in the state.

And further:

7611.9. A “cremated remains disposer” is a person who, for the person’s own account or for another, disposes of, or offers to dispose of, cremated remains or hydrolyzed human remains by scattering over or on land or sea. A “cremated remains disposer” is also a person who disposes of, or offers to dispose of, reduced human remains.

REGISTERED SUPPORT-NO Opposition ReCompose, Better Place Forests, End of Life Doula Alliance, Good Death Foundation, Full Circle of Living and Dying, Simply Remembered Cremation Care, 805 Funerals.

This is the goal of those who created support of Palliative and Assisted Suicide and Planned ahead dying were seeking.(www.805funerals.com) By all means familiarize yourself with this so-called Better new world the Progressives seek.



May God be with us as we seek to protect human life