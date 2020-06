Back in 1976 Fr. Michael Scanlan (former longtime head of U. of Steubenville) gave a prophecy at a national Charismatic Catholic gathering. It was widely publicized at the time and I kept it then and have re-read it often since. His words of what was ahead for faithful Catholics is stunning in its accuracy. Hope you can take a few minutes to hear this message from Dr. Ralph Martin.

Video: Father Scanlan’s Prophecy

Video: Father Scanlan's Prophecy