THERE IS NOT MUCH HOPE FOR OUR REPUBLIC OF THE United States IF REPUBLICAN LEGISLATORS CANNOT BE DISTINGUISHED FROM DEMOCRAT LEGISLATORS IN CONGRESS

Posted on June 30, 2020 by sundance

Tucker Carlson used his opening monologue tonight to beg Republicans to stop being Democrats. Most of what Carlson outlines is accurate, especially the “Nikki Haley waiting in the wings” to return to the UniParty rules part.

The end solution is the appropriate course. We The People must take action to force a resounding Trump reelection, and then demand the GOP abandon their leftist alignment.https://www.youtube.com/embed/NS-bsetu01w?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Cultural Marxism, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2020, Legislation, Mitch McConnell, Notorious Liars, Occupy Type Moonbats, Political correctness/cultural marxism, President Trump, Racism, THE BIG UGLY, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized, USA and tagged 2020 Election, Decepticons, Republicans, Tucker Carlson, Uniparty.

