THERE IS NOT MUCH HOPE FOR OUR REPUBLIC OF THE United States IF REPUBLICAN LEGISLATORS CANNOT BE DISTINGUISHED FROM DEMOCRAT LEGISLATORS IN CONGRESS

Tucker Carlson Begs Republicans to Stop Being Democrats…
Posted on June 30, 2020 by sundance
Tucker Carlson used his opening monologue tonight to beg Republicans to stop being Democrats. Most of what Carlson outlines is accurate, especially the “Nikki Haley waiting in the wings” to return to the UniParty rules part.
The end solution is the appropriate course. We The People must take action to force a resounding Trump reelection, and then demand the GOP abandon their leftist alignment.https://www.youtube.com/embed/NS-bsetu01w?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Cultural Marxism, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2020, Legislation, Mitch McConnell, Notorious Liars, Occupy Type Moonbats, Political correctness/cultural marxism, President Trump, Racism, THE BIG UGLY, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized, USA and tagged 2020 Election, Decepticons, Republicans, Tucker Carlson, Uniparty. Bookmark the permalink.
241 Responses to Tucker Carlson Begs Republicans to Stop Being Democrats…
- Pokey says:July 1, 2020 at 11:13 amTucker has always been a believer in our Constitution and he is, like myself, very afraid of what becomes of our Constitution if we lose this election. The left are throwing up every road block they can think of because they also know this is the year they have to win. The fallout will be terrible, no matter how it come out in November. So, everyone better have their boots on for this election. Do not settle for allowing potential Trump voters to just give up instead of fight to win this election. We need everyone to be all in.Liked by 8 peopleReply
- islandpalmtrees says:July 1, 2020 at 11:27 amWill President Trump have enough time, to save the republic.Liked by 3 peopleReply
- zorrorides says:July 1, 2020 at 12:35 pmTucker’s point is that the Republican office holders, party, and voters must NOW BEGIN DOING EVERYTHING THEY DO AS IF THEY BELIEVE the Constitutional Citizenry’s responsible, ethical, republican code for living.Instead, the DC Republicans don’t lift a finger to assist Trump. Tucker said YOU must convince your personal office holders to change their attitudes immediately.LikeReply
- mugdiller says:July 1, 2020 at 11:33 amTucker’s family was terrorized by Antifa last year and had to move from their home (he was not at home and his wife hid in the pantry while thugs pounded on the front door, then later tagged his driveway). He’s a man on a mission.Liked by 4 peopleReply
- Caius Lowell says:July 1, 2020 at 11:43 amMost Republicans would have folded, but not Tucker, or Donald…Liked by 4 peopleReply
- zombietimeshare says:July 1, 2020 at 11:33 am“Tucker Carlson used his opening monologue tonight to beg Republicans to stop being Democrats.”Said Senator Pierre Delecto (R-INO): “I disagree.”Liked by 3 peopleReply
- Caius Lowell says:July 1, 2020 at 11:36 amSaid Senator Marco “Foam Party” Rubio (R-INO), “I agree with my colleague Pierre Delecto.”Liked by 2 peopleReply
- Mr e-man says:July 1, 2020 at 12:22 pmRubio is now running the Senates part in the insurance policy.Liked by 1 personReply
- Caius Lowell says:July 1, 2020 at 11:34 amOne of my so-called “conservative” friends has worked with both Romney and Rubio, which makes me believe he isn’t very conservative at all. There’s an asymmetric incentive dynamic at play here that SD has mentioned. That is, conservatives can never outwork liberals because conservatives have talent and interests outside of politics. For liberals, Democrats, socialists, Labour, and communists, politics is all they do and all they think about. Political power is their god.Liked by 5 peopleReply
- Marcus Aurelius says:July 1, 2020 at 11:50 amSeattle police finally moving in to clear out CHAZ/CHOP:
Liked by 2 peopleReply
- Caius Lowell says:July 1, 2020 at 12:16 pmLook at that diversity! Why don’t ray-cyst Americans appreciate it? Why it’s just like a little bit of Nairobi, Lagos, Tripoli, Jakarta, or Caracas right here in America! Thank you god-king 0bama for bringing this diversity to America! 0bama akbar! 0bama akbar! /sarcLikeReply
- Mr e-man says:July 1, 2020 at 12:26 pmThe first year we invaded Iraq 600 American soldiers died. I saw that same year 600 black kids were murdered in Chicago. And 600 in Detroit. And 600 in NYC. And almost 600 in Baltimore, and on and on. I realized those cities are war zones. Now here we are 2 decades later and the same number of people are being murdered. Black Lies Matter doesn’t care about black lives. They care about winning elections so they can graft onto money and spend it on themselves. If they cared, they would be protesting against the murderers in those neighborhoods. Fat chance of that. And it isn’t becasue of the police.Liked by 3 peopleReply
- maxxheadroom777 says:July 1, 2020 at 12:08 pmWe now get a half-dozen emails a day from “Trump” and the RNC, asking for money. We reply to every single one saying, “We support President Trump. We despise RNC. We do not want one red cent of my money going to RNC. How do we do that?” So far, no reply. Grrrrrrowl….Liked by 2 peopleReply
- maxxheadroom777 says:July 1, 2020 at 12:17 pmCorrection: …not my money, OUR money, I get angry, Wife gets livid over RINO hypocrisy.LikeReply
- Caius Lowell says:July 1, 2020 at 12:17 pmWhat, you don’t want to fund Romney, McConnell, and Rubio? Can’t imagine why…LikeReply
- Kaco says:July 1, 2020 at 12:51 pmWe need to tell the Republicans that we do NOT support Black Lives Matter. Black Lives Matter is a communist, marxist organization funded by George Soros and operated his goons. Furthermore, any financial support going to BLM is going to Act Blue. So we need to tell our Republican congressmen, you are supporting Democrat politicians when you support BLM and they are supposed to be the GOP. And BLM has proven themselves time and again, they are a violent, radical, anarchist group. We do not approve of statues or history removed. We do not approve of unlawful behavior or disorder.They need to brand the GOP the party of all that Tucker said, equal under the law, equal opportunity. Also, that they are the party of peace, not violence and rebellion. That they are the party of American citizens first. We really need to nail them on that one.I will start writing my GOP Representative and one Republican Senator.LikeReply
- tieoneoncharter.com says:July 1, 2020 at 12:55 pmAlmost Half of Congress are Lawyers…..Both Democrat and Republican…..Politically connected Lawyers protect other Politically connected Lawyers regardless of Party affiliation…..We are a Republic run by corrupt Lawyers, corrupt Politician Lawyers, Judges and un-elected Bureaucrat Lawyers(FBI, SCOTUS John Roberts)…..The corrupt Judicial allows it all…..Corrupt Lawyers are destroying our Republic…..75-80% of Lawyers are registered Democrats….You tell me where the problem is…LikeReply