TRISULTI: ANCIENT MONASTERY, CENTER OF NEW POLITICAL BATTLE

JULY 16, 2020 FROM ROME EDITOR5 COMMENTS

Br. Bugnolo visits the ancient Carthusian Monastery, which in recent years has become the center of an political controversy, between the Dignitiatis Humanae Institute founded by Steve Bannon and the Government of Giuseppe Conte. Brother will show you some of the ancient Monastery, discuss its history and recount the legal controversy, in this exclusive report from FROM ROME INFO VIDEO.