A BREATH OF FRESH AIR FROM CANADA

| A CANADIAN’S VIEW OF PRESIDENT TRUMP
Ernie Meggisen, a Canadian, wrote the following on Donald J. Trump…
Make no mistake…I’m not posting this for debate. I don’t want your
commentary. ..Unfollow or unfriend me if it makes you feel better.
Just consider this… When you think that your President Trump is a jerk;
HE IS…
He’s a New Yorker.. He’s crude and can be downright rude. Some say he’s a
thin-skinned, arrogant, bombastic ass. ..No argument, even from most
republicans if they’re really honest.
He gets his feelings hurt and he’s a hot head. ..He hits back; harder.
…And he probably should Tweet less.
But let me tell you what else he is…And if you disagree with this that’s
your privilege. ..But in that case my friend, you’d be DEAD WRONG!!! ..And
here’s why;
He’s a guy who DEMANDS performance. ..And more importantly; RESULTS!! He
spent his entire life in the private sector where you either produce or get
your ass fired!
He’s a guy who asks lots of questions. ..And t he questions he asks aren’t
cloaked in fancy “political” phrases; they are “Why the hell…?” questions.
For decades the health industry has thrown away billions of face masks after
one use. ..Trump asks, “Why are we throwing them away? Why not sterilize
them and use them numerous times?” (Good question.)
He’s the guy who gets hospital ships readied in one week when it would have
taken a bureaucrat weeks or months or never to get it done.
He’s the guy who gets temporary hospitals built in three days.
He’s the guy who gets auto industries to restructure to build ventilators in
a business that’s highly regulated by agencies that move like sloths.
He’s the guy who asks “Why aren’t we using drugs that might work on people
who are dying; what the hell do we have to lose?” (Another good question.)
He’s the guy who restricted travel from China when the democrats and liberal
media were screaming “xenophobia” and “racist.” ..Now they’re wanting to
know why he didn’t react sooner? When he shut down the borders in the early
days of the corona virus, the democrats screamed even LOUDER. ..Then the
rest of the world, including the European Union quickly restricted travel
between their own member countries.
He’s the guy who campaigned on securing the border – protecting America – in
the face of screaming democrats and the liberal media. …And these SAME
leaders of your democrat party (both the Clintons, Chucky Schumer, Harry
Reed, Barack Obama, Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi et al…) ALL were in FAVOR
of constructing the wall ‘UNTIL’ Trump had the fortitude to actually do
it!!!
Now your comeback might be: ‘Oh, he said Mexico was going to pay for it’..
Does that ring a bell? Well let me quickly set you straight on this one:
Have you compared the old EXTREMELY one-sided NAFTA agreement (negotiated by
none other than Jimmy ‘peanuts’ Carter) with the NEW U.S.M.C. agreement?
Well I have…And let me tell you this: Mexico will now end up paying much
MORE for your goods than you will for theirs…And why you might ask??
Because they’re far more reliant on the U.S. than you are of them. Yes,
it will take time but the bottom line is;…They WILL end up paying for the
wall just like Trump said all along! .Admittedly as a Canadian, this new
USMCA is certainly not as beneficial as NAFTA was for both my country and
Mexico. Previously our farmers had a huge monopoly over your farmers but
‘fair is fair’…
Has Trump made mistakes? ..Of course. You can’t fault a person for being a
human being. Only ONE perfect man walk this earth 2000 years ago, Jesus!
Everyone I know has made mistakes and continues to make them and LEARNS from
them.
Trump is, and has accomplished more than any U.S. President in my lifetime.
(I’m 77 years old) ..He puts in 18 to 20 hour days. He isn’t hiding in his
office; he’s out front – Briefing – ALL Americans almost everyday.
According to democrats and liberal media, when he offers hope he’s lying,
and when he’s straight forward he should be hopeful. It’s a no-win situation
for him every day with the haters and naysayers, but he is NOT deterred.
I’ll take THIS kind of leadership 6 days a week and TWICE on Sunday over a
“polished, nice guy” politician who has seldom or never held a real private
sector job in his or her adult life, reads prepared and “written by a
speech-writer” speeches from a teleprompter and ONLY answers pre-scripted
questions selected for him/her prior to the open forum. (Sorry folks, but
that’s EXACTLY what your previous POTUS did.)
I am completely mystified as to why this man has been bombarded by the media
and liberal electorate EVERY day since back in 2015 when he announced his
run for the U.S. presidency.
…And whether you want to believe it or not, Americans, let me tell you one
more thing, if you REALLY think that Hillary would have accomplished even a
fraction of the things for the betterment of the American public that POTUS
Trump has, you’ve really got your head in the sand.
I can only wish he was MY President! – For the good of America, you’d better
hope he’s re-elected this November.
I DO
