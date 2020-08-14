WHY DO THE WORST WITCHES ALWAYS SEEM TO COME FROM THE WEST, DOROTHY?

The Leprosy of Hateby Judie Brown Read online and share: https://all.org/oh-kamala-oh-kamala/by Judie BrownSing to the tune of “Oh Christmas Tree”:Oh Kamala, Oh Kamala,

How ugly are your actions!

Oh Kamala, Oh Kamala,

How deadly are your ways!California senator Kamala Harris is a living, breathing symbol of the threatening new reality we now see in this nation: the furtherance of the violence of abortion, contraception, and its progeny at any cost. And sadly, David Daleiden, founder of the Center for Medical Progress, knows the truth of this more than anyone.On the evening Harris was announced as Biden’s VP choice, Daleiden tweeted: “Lots of people are asking me what I think of the news tonight ‘[Kamala Harris] is the greatest threat to First Amendment civil rights our country has ever seen. I know because she had my home raided for speaking the truth about her political patrons at Planned Parenthood.’”Mind you, Daleiden is no slouch! In May of this year, he sued Harris “after alleging she conspired to violate his civil rights while attorney general of California.” Daleiden and the Center for Medical Practice sued not only Harris but also the racist Planned Parenthood and California attorney general Xavier Becerra.According to the National Review, Harris “has cosponsored the most aggressively pro-abortion piece of federal legislation ever introduced, the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would override state restrictions on abortions in the last three months of pregnancy, well after fetal viability. The bill would invalidate any state law that prohibits ‘abortion after fetal viability when, in the good-faith medical judgment of the treating physician, continuation of the pregnancy would pose a risk to the pregnant woman’s life or health.’”To say that Harris is intransigent when it comes to her support for abortion on demand would be an understatement. In fact, according to her voting record, Harris has a 100 percent pro-death record.Harris, a supporter of Black Lives Matter, has also spewed venom at the Little Sisters of the Poor, who recently won in the Supreme Court—a win that enabled the sisters to avoid covering contraception for their employees. This did not make Harris happy, and she said: “For scores of workers, the Court ruled that whether their health insurance covers birth control is up to their boss. This decision is dangerous, particularly for people of color, low-wage workers, and LGBTQ+ people who are more likely to face financial and other barriers to care. Now, more than ever, Congress must take action to protect and expand access to contraception and other reproductive health care.”Harris has also exhibited “religious bigotry” in cases where she should have been a defender of religious liberty rather than its destroyer. Pointing out Harris’ reluctance to defend the vulnerable in matters of faith, a report tells us: “A true defender of religious liberty, which any attorney general should be, ensures that religion is not used as a ruse for discrimination, bigotry, or abuse—especially when children are involved.”Yet in spite of such a hideous record—or probably because of it—feminists like racist Planned Parenthood’s Alexis McGill Johnson and Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett have united in signing a letter addressed to media elite that instructs them on how a female running mate for Biden, especially a woman of color, must be treated. Apparently systemic racism is to be avoided at any cost while the murder of the innocent, the trampling of religious freedom, and the wholesale discrimination against truth can go on unfettered and without specific concern.Good grief! It is time for Americans to take the blinders off, consider the facts, and join us in our song:Oh Kamala, Oh Kamala,

How ugly are your actions!

Oh Kamala, Oh Kamala,

How deadly are your ways!American Life League is the nation’s oldest grassroots Catholic pro-life organization. Its president, Judie Brown, has led the organization since its 1979 beginning. She has served three terms on the Pontifical Academy for Life—appointed twice by Pope John Paul II and again by Pope Benedict XVI. Judie Brown

President

American Life League