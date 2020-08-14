WHY DO THE WORST WITCHES ALWAYS SEEM TO COME FROM THE WEST, DOROTHY?

|The Leprosy of Hateby Judie BrownRead online and share: https://all.org/oh-kamala-oh-kamala/by Judie BrownSing to the tune of “Oh Christmas Tree”:Oh Kamala, Oh Kamala,
How ugly are your actions!
Oh Kamala, Oh Kamala,
How deadly are your ways!California senator Kamala Harris is a living, breathing symbol of the threatening new reality we now see in this nation: the furtherance of the violence of abortion, contraception, and its progeny at any cost. And sadly, David Daleiden, founder of the Center for Medical Progress, knows the truth of this more than anyone.On the evening Harris was announced as Biden’s VP choice, Daleiden tweeted: “Lots of people are asking me what I think of the news tonight ‘[Kamala Harris] is the greatest threat to First Amendment civil rights our country has ever seen. I know because she had my home raided for speaking the truth about her political patrons at Planned Parenthood.’”Mind you, Daleiden is no slouch! In May of this year, he sued Harris “after alleging she conspired to violate his civil rights while attorney general of California.” Daleiden and the Center for Medical Practice sued not only Harris but also the racist Planned Parenthood and California attorney general Xavier Becerra.According to the National Review, Harris “has cosponsored the most aggressively pro-abortion piece of federal legislation ever introduced, the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would override state restrictions on abortions in the last three months of pregnancy, well after fetal viability. The bill would invalidate any state law that prohibits ‘abortion after fetal viability when, in the good-faith medical judgment of the treating physician, continuation of the pregnancy would pose a risk to the pregnant woman’s life or health.’”To say that Harris is intransigent when it comes to her support for abortion on demand would be an understatement. In fact, according to her voting record, Harris has a 100 percent pro-death record.Harris, a supporter of Black Lives Matter, has also spewed venom at the Little Sisters of the Poor, who recently won in the Supreme Court—a win that enabled the sisters to avoid covering contraception for their employees. This did not make Harris happy, and she said: “For scores of workers, the Court ruled that whether their health insurance covers birth control is up to their boss. This decision is dangerous, particularly for people of color, low-wage workers, and LGBTQ+ people who are more likely to face financial and other barriers to care. Now, more than ever, Congress must take action to protect and expand access to contraception and other reproductive health care.”Harris has also exhibited “religious bigotry” in cases where she should have been a defender of religious liberty rather than its destroyer. Pointing out Harris’ reluctance to defend the vulnerable in matters of faith, a report tells us: “A true defender of religious liberty, which any attorney general should be, ensures that religion is not used as a ruse for discrimination, bigotry, or abuse—especially when children are involved.”Yet in spite of such a hideous record—or probably because of it—feminists like racist Planned Parenthood’s Alexis McGill Johnson and Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett have united in signing a letter addressed to media elite that instructs them on how a female running mate for Biden, especially a woman of color, must be treated. Apparently systemic racism is to be avoided at any cost while the murder of the innocent, the trampling of religious freedom, and the wholesale discrimination against truth can go on unfettered and without specific concern.Good grief! It is time for Americans to take the blinders off, consider the facts, and join us in our song:Oh Kamala, Oh Kamala,
How ugly are your actions!
Oh Kamala, Oh Kamala,
How deadly are your ways!American Life League is the nation’s oldest grassroots Catholic pro-life organization. Its president, Judie Brown, has led the organization since its 1979 beginning. She has served three terms on the Pontifical Academy for Life—appointed twice by Pope John Paul II and again by Pope Benedict XVI.Judie Brown
President
American Life League
-
Archives
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- IT IS A FALSE COMMITTMENT TO RESPECT FOR THE STATUS AND ROLE OF ECUMENICAL COUNCILS IN THE HISTORY OF THE CHURCH TO SIMULTANEOUSLY CRITICIZE JORGE BERGOLIO AND NOT CRITICIZE THE COUNCIL (VATICAN 2) THAT HE OPENLY USES TO JUSTIFY HIS HETERODOXY
- BRAVO ARCHBISHOP Carlo Maria Vigano!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
- WHY DO THE WORST WITCHES ALWAYS SEEM TO COME FROM THE WEST, DOROTHY?
- Apparently Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey, a former Goldman Sachs investment banking executive, must have missed those classes in macroeconomics in business school, or he must have not been paying attention. Murphy operates in his own world, filled recently with his newfound power to control the lives of people. And he uses that power indiscriminately and seemingly without thought
- Thursday’s announcement was more about a public acknowledgement of cold, hard, geopolitical reality: the issue isn’t an Israel-Arab divide being healed, much less one of Jewish-Islamic ecumenical healing. The difference hasn’t been that broad is decades. Rather, it is about an American security dependent heeding the writing on the wall.
Top Posts & Pages
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, between magazine photo shoots and throwing the first pitch at baseball games, seems to have forgotten the cardinal rule of medicine – first, do no harm. By downplaying the effectiveness and highlighting the alleged dangers of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), it can be argued he has cost American lives, and will cost more, coming as he has between real doctors and real patients and real world experience with a drug that has been safely used to treat conditions like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis for six decades without any serious side effects.
- IT IS A FALSE COMMITTMENT TO RESPECT FOR THE STATUS AND ROLE OF ECUMENICAL COUNCILS IN THE HISTORY OF THE CHURCH TO SIMULTANEOUSLY CRITICIZE JORGE BERGOLIO AND NOT CRITICIZE THE COUNCIL (VATICAN 2) THAT HE OPENLY USES TO JUSTIFY HIS HETERODOXY
- Archbishop Vigano CORRESPONDS WITH A CLOISTERED RELIGIOUS SISTER. HERE ARE BOTH LETTERS, HERS AND HIS RESPONSE. THEY ARE VAULABLE IN HELPING US HAVE COURAGE FOR THE COMING TRIAL
- ABOUT ME
- Apparently Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey, a former Goldman Sachs investment banking executive, must have missed those classes in macroeconomics in business school, or he must have not been paying attention. Murphy operates in his own world, filled recently with his newfound power to control the lives of people. And he uses that power indiscriminately and seemingly without thought
- The public needs to know that Kamala's quest, as in baseball, has already struck out. She has three strikes against her that are a death knell for her prospects. There is no way, after these strikes, she should be anywhere near a heartbeat or a brain flare away from the presidency of America. 1. Opportunistic Career Path — We are not supposed to have noticed (or it's not supposed to make a difference or matter), but Kamala Harris came into politics as a mistress under the patronage of the notoriously unethical speaker of the House in California, Willie Brown. Numerous public servants in government in California at the time noted that Kamala was a pretty twenty-something young woman that Brown, a married man in his 60s, regularly showed off as his mistress at political events. She received prestigious, powerful, and profitable political appointments in state government and moved on from there. Anyone who brings up this opportunism is against her. 2. Radical Woke Ideologies and Policies — Many analysts believe that Kamala Harris will be America's most radical left political candidate ever. She's consistently among the top two "most progressive" members of the Senate. She has been called one of the most radical-left politicians today; pick any pet woke cause, and Kamala will be farthest left! These policy positions are not only constitutionally problematic; they are also prohibitively expensive, with a price tag in the multiple billions of dollars! Guns? Kamala supports extremist laws to restrict our 2nd Amendment rights. She advocates a wide array of increased gun control measures, including executive orders to implement problematic regulations. Health care? Kamala co-sponsored Bernie Sanders's "Medicare for All" health insurance proposal. She wants to abolish all private health insurance, saying, "Let's eliminate all of that!" She strongly supports a single-payer system. Observers note that both her position and Biden's on the issue have solidified during the COVID-19 pandemic. Education? Kamala attended all-white schools until she chose to attend Howard University. She passed the bar in 1990 and progressed as a prosecutor to become district attorney of San Francisco thanks to political muscle from her benefactor, Willie Brown. She advocates for free college and university education for all — especially for free tuition at historically black colleges and universities. Immigration? Even as the daughter of (legal) immigrants from India and Jamaica, Kamala has repeatedly shown that she makes no distinction between the rights and privileges of a citizen and an illegal alien. Benefits, she claims, belong to citizens and non-citizens alike.Environment? She joined forces with the socialist Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York to require additional regulations on environmental policies. 3. Kavanaugh Hearings Debacle — The final strike is the most disgraceful. The way Kamala Harris treated Brett Kavanaugh at the 2018 confirmation hearings was the most disrespectful and vicious of the senators. She stood out at the hearings for her deceitful questioning and the revolting tone of her accusations. She accepted the flimsiest of evidence in attacking Kavanaugh – for instance, the implausible and unsubstantiated accusation of gang rape — and praised an obviously "deceptively edited video" claiming that Kavanaugh opposed birth control, claiming that it was all about "punishing women." Her extreme positions were so bad that she was actually called out by the left. Her attacks — called fear-invoking lies and possibly attempts at a presidential audition — were acknowledged as false and criticized by left-wing PolitiFact and her liberal hometown newspapers, The San Francisco Chronicle and the Los Angeles Times.
- THE NUMBER OF PRIESTS WHO ARE WILLING TO RISK CENSURE FOR DECLARING THE VALIDITY OF THE PONTIFICATE OF Pope Benedict XVI AND THE INVALIDITY OF A PONTIFICATE OF JORGE BERGOLIO CONTINUES TO GROW
- WORDS FROM OUR BLESSED MOTHER
- IN NOVEMBER 2016 I HELD MY NOSE AND VOTED FOR Donald Trump FOR PRESIDENT OF THE United States OF AMERICA, IN NOVEMBER 2020 I WILL NOT HOLD MY NOSE AND I WILL VOTE FOR Donald Trump FOR PRESIDENT OF THE United States OF AMERICA CONFIDENT THAT HE IS GOD'S GIFT TO THE United States OF AMERICA IN THIS MOMENT OF POLITICAL, SOCIAL, ECONOMIC, INTERNATIONAL SECURITY AND MORAL CRISIS
- IF YOU ARE NOT BLIND DO NOT FOLLOW SOMEONE WHO MAY BE BLIND
Top Clicks